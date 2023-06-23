North Texas is set to host North Shore wide receiver Christopher Barnes, left, on an official visit this weekend. He spent time at UNT earlier this year and visited with wide receivers coach Jordan Davis.
One of the top slot receivers in Texas is on his way to Denton this afternoon.
Christopher Barnes of Houston North Shore left for an official visit at UNT this weekend at noon.
Barnes confirmed his plans late Friday morning as the dead period in college football recruiting approaches. Players are not permitted to visit schools from Monday through July 24.
UNT will host Barnes on the last available weekend before most players turn their attention to the beginning of fall practice and the start of the season in late July.
The 5-foot-8, 155-pound speedster has been offered a scholarship by more than a half dozen Football Bowl Subdivision schools, including Washington State, UTSA and Texas State. He visited UNT unofficially earlier this year.
Barnes was among the top playmakers for one of the state’s elite teams last season. North Shore fell to Duncanville in last season’s Class 6A Division I state title game.
Barnes played a key role in North Shore’s deep playoff run while catching 58 passes for 1,167 yards and 14 touchdowns as a junior.
UNT is planning to move to a more wide-open offense in Eric Morris’ debut season with the Mean Green this fall. The system appears to be a good fit for Barnes, who is just the latest North Shore product UNT has pursued over the last few months.
The Mean Green signed safeties Jayven Anderson and Evan Jackson from North Shore as part of their 2023 recruiting class.
Those connections could pay off as UNT looks to add Barnes to its 2024 class that already includes eight players.
The Mean Green have yet to land a receiver for their 2024 class.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.