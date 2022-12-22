UNT staff stoy twitter art
Buy Now

North Texas is set to hire Iowa State cornerbacks coach Matt Caponi as its new defensive coordiantor.

North Texas is set to hire Matt Caponi as its defensive coordinator, the next step in new coach Eric Morris filling out his coaching staff.

Caponi spent this season as the cornerbacks coach at Iowa State.

Matt Caponi mug

Matt Caponi

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you