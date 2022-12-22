North Texas is set to hire Matt Caponi as its defensive coordinator, the next step in new coach Eric Morris filling out his coaching staff.
Caponi spent this season as the cornerbacks coach at Iowa State.
A source with knowledge of the situation confirmed Caponi is on his way to UNT on Thursday. Pete Thamel of ESPN first reported the news.
Caponi will have his first opportunity to run a defense at the major college level at UNT. He coached defensive backs at West Virginia and Arizona before joining the staff at Iowa State.
Caponi was the defensive coordinator at Washington & Jefferson, a Division III program, from 2008-10. He went on to work as a graduate assistant at Pittsburgh and Arizona before landing his first job at the Football Bowl Subdivision level at Arizona in 2013.
Washington & Jefferson advanced to the quarterfinals of the DIII playoffs in 2008 during Caponi's tenure as its defensive coordinator.
Caponi will now look to quickly put together his defensive staff after taking over for Phil Bennett.
The longtime college coordinator retired after UNT's loss to Boise State in the Frisco Bowl. The Mean Green allowed 31.7 points per game last season behind linebacker KD Davis.
Davis was named Conference USA's Defensive Player of the Year after leading the league with 132 tackles in his senior year.
Morris has quickly begun filling out his staff over the last few days. He retained running backs coach Patrick Cobbs and has also hired three coaches from Washington State.
Sean Brophy and Jordan Davis are both expected to fill on-field roles after arriving at UNT from Washington State.
Brophy was an offensive graduate assistant with the Cougars and previously served as an assistant wide receivers and quarterbacks coach at Incarnate Word. He played quarterback for the Cardinals.
Davis was an offensive analyst at Washington State. He joined Incarnate Word as its wide receivers coach in the spring of 2018 and was promoted to assistant head coach in the spring of 2020.
Chris Gilbert is joining UNT's staff as its assistant head coach and tight ends coach. Gilbert is currently the director of high school relations at Texas.
Rolando Surita is also joining Morris' staff from Washington State in an off-field role.
Morris is taking over a UNT program that has played in six bowl games in the last seven years. The Mean Green finished 7-7 this season after falling to Boise State in the Frisco Bowl.
