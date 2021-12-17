North Texas has played plenty of tough teams early in Grant McCasland’s fifth season guiding the Mean Green.
UNT has faced Kansas, Miami and UMass.
What the Mean Green haven’t tackled since an exhibition game at Arkansas is the challenge of facing a top team on its home floor.
That will change on Saturday, when UNT takes on Wichita State in a 3 p.m. game. The Shockers are averaging just short of 8,000 fans per home game and are a traditional power in college basketball.
UNT assistant coach Matt Braeuer played for the Shockers in the mid-2000s.
“They are a physical team that can score off the bounce, on the perimeter and speed you up,” McCasland said. “They can make 3s and get to the basket. They are playing well. Matt played there and was on a Sweet 16 team. He is preparing our guys for the atmosphere. That will be a great opportunity.”
UNT has capitalized on a few chances for head-turning wins already this season. The Mean Green knocked off Drake when the Bulldogs were receiving votes in the AP Top 25 poll and also beat UMass in the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame Classic in Fort Worth.
Beating Wichita State would be another milestone for UNT, which has won four straight. The Shockers are 8-2 on the season with their lone losses coming against Arizona and Kansas State.
“We look forward to every tough challenge we get,” forward Thomas Bell said. “We know they are going to be good and physical. We will be prepared for it and won’t back down.”
The game will be a preview of sorts for UNT, which is set to move to the American Athletic Conference. The league announced this fall it is adding UNT along with five other schools in its latest round of expansion.
Wichita State is a member of the American.
“It’s exciting and adds to the game,” said guard Tylor Perry, who played at Coffeyville Community College, another Kansas school. “Here in a couple of years, we will see them in conference. It will feel good to go back to Kansas one more time. They are a good team that is well coached.”
Tyson Etienne, one of Wichita State’s starting guards, leads the Shockers with an average of 14.8 points per game. Wichita State is a solid defensive team that is allowing just 61.3 points per game.
Wichita State posted one of its more impressive wins of the season when it clamped down defensively in a 60-51 win over Oklahoma State.
Bell is averaging 13.2 points per game to lead the Mean Green. Perry is adding 12.8 points.
“We still have a lot to improve on,” Perry said. “Conference is tough. We are playing a tough nonconference schedule on purpose. It’s important that we continue to get better.”
A game at Wichita State will give UNT an opportunity to progress toward that goal.
“When you get into conference play, the only way to win a championship is to win at home and find a way to win on the road,” McCasland said. “The atmosphere will help get us ready for league play.”