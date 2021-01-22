The North Texas volleyball team will have to wait just a little bit longer to begin its season that has already been delayed months.
UNT was set to play SMU on Friday and Saturday at the North Texas Volleyball Center.
Those matches have been canceled due to a positive coronavirus test and subsequent contact tracing issues within UNT’s program.
The Mean Green are next scheduled to travel to Wichita State for matches on consecutive days beginning Thursday.
Seeing its season-opening series canceled extends the hiatus for UNT’s program caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Conference USA pushed its season from the fall back to the spring earlier this year.
The Mean Green have not played a regular season match since Nov. 29, 2019.
UNT enters the season with high hopes after being picked to finish second in Conference USA’s West Division in the league’s preseason coaches’ poll. Junior outside hitter Rhett Robinson was one of 12 players named to the Preseason All-C-USA team.
UNT’s volleyball series with SMU is the third of the weekend canceled across the school’s athletics department. The UNT men’s basketball team was set to travel to Old Dominion for a Friday-Saturday series, while the Mean Green women were set to host the Monarchs for a two-game series.
Both of UNT’s basketball series were postponed after Old Dominion paused team activities due to positive coronavirus tests among Tier 1 personnel. ODU includes players, coaches, managers and staff among that group.