North Texas has featured a series of elite offensive playmakers throughout coach Seth Littrell’s tenure with the Mean Green.
Wide receivers Jaelon Darden and Jalen Guyton, as well as running back Jeffery Wilson, all played key roles in UNT’s run to bowl games in recent years. UNT has a new batch of solid skill position players heading into the 2022 season.
Several of those players enter our annual countdown of the top players on UNT’s roster that continues today with Nos. 10-6.
10. DeShawn Gaddie, safety/cornerback
Gaddie has been a consistently productive player for UNT in each of the last two seasons and has seen time at cornerback and safety.
The junior finished with 57 tackles and 6 pass breakups last season. Gaddie has started 20 games over the last two years and emerged from spring practice projected to start at cornerback.
Gaddie is one of UNT’s most experienced players on defense and should be in for a big season.
9. Larry Nixon III, linebacker
Nixon has started games in each of the last three seasons and finished third among UNT players with 71 tackles last season.
The junior posted 2.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and 2 quarterback hurries in 2021.
Nixon posted eight tackles in UNT’s loss to Miami (Ohio) in the Frisco Football Classic and enters the 2022 season listed as a co-starter with Kevin Wood.
8. Cole Brown, offensive lineman
Brown was among a handful of veteran players UNT held out of spring practice to ensure they will be healthy heading into the 2022 season.
UNT’s coaches know what they have in their starting left tackle and didn’t want to risk losing him to injury. Brown has been a rock at the position while starting 23 games in the last two years combined.
He was a key cog in UNT’s offensive line that helped UNT rank fifth nationally with an average of 233.5 rushing yards per game.
7. Oscar Adaway III, running back
Adaway has shown flashes of potential when he’s been healthy since arriving at UNT.
Unfortunately for UNT, Adaway just hasn’t been healthy that often. The Arkansas native played in just seven games in 2020, when he rushed for 572 yards and three touchdowns.
Adaway was expected to be one of UNT’s top playmakers last fall before tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee in preseason practice and missing the year.
Adaway should be back at full strength by the time UNT opens the season. He’ll be among the Mean Green’s biggest offensive weapons.
6. Roderic Burns, wide receiver
Burns came through in a big way when UNT needed him most last season.
The Mean Green lost Jyaire Shorter and Tommy Bush to injury after both played in just two games.
Burns helped fill the void while leading UNT in receptions (58), receiving yards (802) and receiving touchdowns (4).
Shorter and Bush are both expected to be back by the time UNT opens the season with a game at UTEP on Aug. 27. Missouri transfer Jay Maclin will also play a key role.
Burns should be among the Mean Green’s best players no matter what happens with that trio.