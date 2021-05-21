North Texas featured the best player in Conference USA last season in Jaelon Darden.
The speedy slot receiver took college football by storm in 2020 when he caught 19 touchdown passes in just nine games before declaring for the NFL draft.
Darden leaves a huge hole in UNTs lineup heading into the 2021 season.
The good news for the Mean Green is that while replacing last season’s conference MVP won’t be easy, the cupboard is far from bare.
UNT has several high-end players returning. Those players wrap up our annual Mean Green player rankings.
5. Oscar Adaway III / redshirt freshman / running back
Adaway burst on to the scene last season when he cleared the 100-yard mark in each of the first two games of the year.
The Arkansas native looked like he was on his way to a monster season before a broken hand derailed his year.
Adaway still ended up rushing for 572 yards in seven games while flashing a rare combination of speed, quickness and size at 6-foot and 215 pounds.
UNT has plenty of talent at running back, but there is little question that Adaway will be a key part of the Mean Green’s offensive game plan next season.
4. Manase Mose / offensive lineman / junior
Mose seems like he has been a staple of UNT’s offensive line forever. That’s a good thing, as far as the Mean Green are concerned.
The former Euless Trinity standout has started 35 straight games since moving into the lineup at right guard as a redshirt freshman in 2018. Mose moved to center last season to replace his brother, Sosaia Mose, after he graduated.
Manase Mose was an honorable mention All-C-USA selection last season, when UNT’s offensive line was arguably the Mean Green’s most improved and effective unit. He should be in for another big season this fall.
3. DeAndre Torrey / running back / senior
Torrey has quietly established himself as one of the better running backs in UNT history. That’s saying something considering Abner Haynes and Jeff Wilson played for UNT.
Torrey came back for another shot at his senior season. He ranks seventh in program history with 23 rushing touchdowns, 12th in career rushing yards with 2,013 and ninth in career all-purpose yards with 3,324. Those totals are all the more impressive when one considers Torrey transferred to UNT after his freshman year at Gulf Coast Community College in Mississippi and has had just three seasons to pile up those totals.
UNT has plenty of talent at running back but will certainly get the ball to Torrey early and often in 2021.
2. Jacob Brammer / junior / offensive lineman
Brammer came to UNT as an undersized offensive lineman who was known as a mauler when it came to run blocking with something to be desired as a pass protector.
The junior has come a long way since and pushed his weight from 258 pounds to 301. He was a second-team All-C-USA selection last season. Brammer has been a force at right tackle for the Mean Green and is a key reason UNT’s offensive line was a strength a year ago. He should be among the Mean Green’s best players in 2021.
1. Dion Novil / senior / defensive tackle
The best news UNT received in the offseason was Novil’s decision to return for a second chance at his senior season.
Novil was a force in the middle of UNTs three-man defensive front last season when he posted 38 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks while facing constant double teams.
One of the intriguing storylines for the Mean Green heading into the 2021 season is how Novil will fare under new coordinator Phil Bennett. The former SMU coach said he would like Novil to slim down from the 330 pounds he played at last season and become more active.
UNT will base out of a four-man front under Bennett, which will open opportunities for Novil to see more one-on-one matchups and become an even bigger pass-rushing force.
Novil has the type of talent that should make him an elite player in C-USA again this season no matter how UNT uses him.
