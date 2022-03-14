North Texas coach Grant McCasland had a couple of long talks with his players over the last few days.
UNT appeared to be on course to return to the NCAA tournament after winning 15 straight games and clinching the Conference USA regular season title.
Nothing went right from then on for the Mean Green, who lost two of their last three games and were ousted from the C-USA tournament by Louisiana Tech in the semifinals.
UNT (24-6) was passed over for the NCAA tournament but did land a spot in the NIT. The Mean Green have spent the last few days focusing on the opportunity the event presents, beginning with a game against Texas State at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
“There is a grief that our guys struggled with,” McCasland said following practice on Monday. “You have two options. You can be defeated or you can get up and go get after it. What I love is that this group has a heart for each other and a heart to compete every day.
“We haven’t had a bad practice with this team. That is crazy. They bring it every day. Today is no different.”
The hope is that determination will still be there when UNT opens play in the NIT. This will be the Mean Green’s first appearance in the 32-team event that is stacked with top teams. UNT is a No. 2 seed.
There are traditional national powers in the bracket, including Virginia and Oklahoma, as well as other mid-major powers that didn’t earn an automatic NCAA tournament bid by winning their conference tournament.
UNT and Texas State all fall into that category.
The challenge for those teams is finding a way to regroup. That wasn’t easy for UNT.
“We needed a couple of days to reset,” UNT guard JJ Murray said. “We talked amongst ourselves. We still get a chance to play. It’s hard to get to the NCAA tournament. We have a good opportunity in front of us and have to move on.”
McCasland feels good about his players’ ability to do just that because of the way they have regrouped over the last few days. UNT’s players were back to pushing themselves in practice on Monday.
“We have to keep being who we are and doing what we have done all year,” guard Tylor Perry said. “The season isn’t over. We made it to the postseason. Some people are sitting at home. We have to continue to do what got us here.”
McCasland believes UNT will have to be at its best to beat Texas State and move on in the NIT. The Bobcats’ season unfolded in a manner similar to that of UNT.
Texas State won the Sun Belt regular season title but was ousted early in the conference tournament. UNT won a game against Rice before it bowed out.
The Bobcats didn’t even last that long. They fell to Louisiana in their opening game of the Sun Belt tournament.
“Texas State is really good,” McCasland said. “They play with pace offensively and have a lot of grit defensively.
“They have seniors who have been a part of their program for four or five years.”
Senior guard Caleb Asberry is averaging 13.8 points per game and was a first-team All-Sun Belt selection. Texas State’s Terrence Johnson was named the Sun Belt Coach of the Year.
Perry was the Sixth Man of the Year in C-USA and leads UNT into the postseason while averaging 13.6 points per game. The junior leads four players who are scoring in double figures for the Mean Green.
UNT is hoping its fans will turn out this week to see a team that won the C-USA regular season title again. The Mean Green are treating their appearance in the NIT as a second chance after enduring the disappointment of not making it back to the NCAA tournament.
“This is a chance to do something special,” Perry said. “We are blessed to play in the postseason.”