North Texas boasts a long history of developing great running backs.
Patrick Cobbs, Lance Dunbar and most recently Jeff Wilson Jr. have all gone on to play in the NFL after excelling at UNT.
The Mean Green showed again last season that the running back well never seems to run dry in Denton. UNT lost Oscar Adaway III to a torn ACL before the season started.
The Arkansas native was expected to head UNT’s running backs rotation along with senior DeAndre Torrey.
UNT shifted gears and turned to a host of young players, including Ikaika Ragsdale, Ayo Adeyi and Isaiah Johnson to complement Torrey. The Mean Green didn’t miss a beat and ended up ranking fifth nationally with an average of 233.5 rushing yards per game.
UNT lost Torrey to graduation after he led the team with 1,215 rushing yards but returns its other key running backs.
The following is a look at where UNT stands heading into spring practice.
Key returnees: Ikaika Ragsdale (So., 6-0, 216), Isaiah Johnson (So., 6-0, 216), Oscar Adaway III (So., 6-0, 217), Ayo Adeyi (So., 5-7, 197), BK Jackson (Rfr., 5-11, 208), Preston Landis (Rfr., 5-11, 198)
Key losses: DeAndre Torrey (graduation)
Newcomers: Qualon Farrar (South Oak Cliff)
Biggest unanswered question: Is Adaway healthy and can he lead UNT’s rotation?
The Mean Green will have plenty of options in 2022, but they did lose their most productive back in Torrey, who scored 13 rushing touchdowns last fall.
The obvious choice to take over as UNT’s lead back is Adaway, who has flashed star potential throughout his career. He’s just struggled to stay on the field.
Adaway played in seven games in 2020 when he missed time with a broken hand. He’ll have had a full year to recover from the knee injury that shelved him last season.
That should be enough time for Adaway to be back to form. The hope is he will be the same player he was in the past, but there is no guarantee that he will be the same player in 2022.
UNT will have to find another player or rotation of players to fill that void if Adaway isn’t ready.
The Mean Green should be fine either way. Ragsdale, Johnson and Adeyi all played well last season and Farrar is one of UNT’s top recruits.
Why 2022 production could be better: UNT has a ton of options and players who bring different strengths to the table. Adaway, Johnson and Ragsdale are powerful backs. Adeyi is shifty and elusive. Farrar will bring an element of speed and explosiveness to the Mean Green’s running backs rotation.
UNT’s trio of returning backs are all proven commodities. Ragsdale (534 yards, 5 TDs), Adeyi (496 yards, 6 TDs) and Johnson (359 yards, 5 TDs) all produced when they had the chance and should improve with experience.
They will form a powerful group.
Why 2022 production could be worse: UNT has a host of talented players but lost its top back in Torrey and is looking for a new lead player in its running game.
Can Adaway step in and fill that void? What about Ragsdale, Adeyi or Johnson? They all have the potential to become a lead back. None has proven that they are capable of reaching that level yet.
It seems unlikely that none of the four could handle that role, but it’s a possibility.
Overall outlook: UNT has faced the challenge of replacing top running backs over and over through the years.
Every time the Mean Green lose a back like Cobbs or Dunbar, someone steps in to take their place.
Cobbs is now UNT’s running backs coach and might be the Mean Green’s most productive assistant coach when it comes to recruiting and developing players at his position. He added another terrific prospect to UNT’s running backs room in Farrar.
There’s no reason to think the Mean Green’s running backs won’t be a strength again this fall.
