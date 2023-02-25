North Texas’ home-opening weekend couldn’t have gotten off to a worse start on Saturday.
The Mean Green were down seven runs in a hurry against Wichita State at Lovelace Stadium.
It’s what happened from then on out that had coach Rodney DeLong feeling good about his team following the opening day of the North Texas Invitational.
UNT roared back against Wichita State before falling 8-6 and then held on late for a 5-3 win over Northwestern State.
“The way we responded says a lot about our group,” DeLong said. “We were down seven runs to a good offensive team. We could have gone belly-up and gotten run ruled. We fought back and gave ourselves a chance to win that game. I was proud of that effort.”
UNT (9-3) finished off the day by holding on for its win over Northwestern State. The Lady Demons scored three runs in the top of the seventh on three hits and an error and had the bases loaded with two outs.
DeLong brought Ashley Peters on to face Keely Dubois, who grounded out to close the game.
“We had a couple of rough innings, but we fought,” UNT catcher Kalei Christensen said. “It was a tough battle. We got through it, which shows what kind of team we are.”
UNT looked like it was in for a long day after digging a huge hole early against Wichita State. The Shockers scored six runs in the fifth inning to grab a 7-0 lead.
The Mean Green came right back with six runs in the bottom of the sixth. Kailey Gamble sparked the rally with a three-run home run to center.
Molly Rainey pulled UNT with in 7-6 with a single up the middle.
The Mean Green weren’t able to complete the rally but came back to win their second game of the day.
Skylar Savage threw six no-hit innings to open the game for UNT, which ran out to a 5-0 lead behind a two-run home run from Mikayla Smith and a solo shot from Gamble.
Makenzie Chaffin singled with one out in the seventh to break up the no-hitter. Former UNT catcher Ashlyn Walker drove in a run with a single to start a rally that brought Northwestern State within 5-3 before Peters came on to record the final out and pick up the save.
UNT will wrap up the tournament with another doubleheader with the same two teams on Sunday. The Mean Green will face Northwestern State first at 12:30 p.m.
“I didn’t want to go seven with Skylar, but she had a no-hitter,” DeLong said. “We had to give her an opportunity. She got a little tired.
“They battled back but we found a way to win and are happy with that.”
Wichita State 8, North Texas 6
|Wichita State
|001
|060
|1
|—
|8
|6
|0
|North Texas
|000
|006
|0
|—
|6
|9
|3
Alison Cooper, Alex Aguilar (6) and Lainee Brown. Ashley Peters, McKenzie Wagoner (5) and Mackenzie Childers (5) and Kalei Christensen WP – Cooper (4-1) LP – Peters (3-3) 2B – UNT: Jodie Epperson 3B – Wichita State: Lauren Lucas HR – Wichita State: Lauren Mills, UNT: Kailey Gamble.
North Texas 5, Northwestern State 3
|Northwestern State
|000
|000
|3
|—
|3
|3
|0
|North Texas
|001
|130
|x
|—
|5
|9
|4
Maggie Darr, Kenzie Seely (5) and Ashlyn Walker. Skylar Savage, McKenzie Childers (7), Ashley Peters (7) and Kalie Christensen. WP – Savage (3-0) LP – Darr (4-3) S – Peters (1) 2B – UNT: Lexi Cobb, Christensen HR – UNT: Kailey Gamble, Mikayla Smith.
