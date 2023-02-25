UNT softball opener

North Texas catcher Kalei Christensen takes a swing during the Mean Green's home-opening doubleheader on Saturday at Lovelace Stadium. 

 UNT sports information

North Texas’ home-opening weekend couldn’t have gotten off to a worse start on Saturday.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

0
0
0
0
0