Rogers for outlook

Former Louisiana-Monroe quarterback Chandler Rogers joined North Texas as a transfer in the offseason and gives UNT an intriguing option as it looks to replace Austin Aune. 

 Louisiana-Monroe sports information

Key returners: Stone Earle (junior, 6-0, 203), JD Head (junior, 6-1, 185), Jace Ruder (senior, 6-3, 228), Grant Gunnell (junior, 6-6, 228)

Key losses: Austin Aune (declared for NFL draft)

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

