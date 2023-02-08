Key returners: Stone Earle (junior, 6-0, 203), JD Head (junior, 6-1, 185), Jace Ruder (senior, 6-3, 228), Grant Gunnell (junior, 6-6, 228)
Key losses: Austin Aune (declared for NFL draft)
Newcomers: Chandler Rogers (Louisiana-Monroe transfer)
Biggest unanswered question: Is Rogers the answer?
UNT found itself with a rather large hole in its lineup after Austin Aune declared for the NFL draft after the 2022 season. The former Argyle standout threw for 3,547 yards and 33 touchdowns last season.
The Mean Green didn’t have an obvious player to step in until it went out and signed Rogers. The Mansfield Lake Ridge product threw for 2,403 yards and 15 touchdowns to go along with 353 rushing yards and five touchdowns last season for Louisiana-Monroe.
Rogers was recruited by new coach Eric Morris, who tried to sign him out of high school when Morris was the coach at Incarnate Word. He’ll have every chance to win the starting job.
The hope is he can equal what Aune accomplished last season or even help UNT take another step forward at the position.
Why 2022 production could be better: Rogers is by far the best transfer quarterback prospect UNT has landed in years. He wasn’t riding the bench at another school after being beaten out for the job.
There were plenty of schools across the country that offered Rogers, including Cal and Indiana.
UNT also has plenty of highly regarded skill position players coming back next season. If Rogers can settle in quickly, he could be in for a big year.
Why 2022 production could be worse: UNT has been down this road before. UNT signed Gunnell after spring practice last year in the hope he could beat out Aune and upgrade its quarterback play.
UNT signed Earle and Head before that. None played at a level that made them much of a threat to beat out Aune.
Rogers will have to learn UNT’s system and get used to a new set of teammates. He’ll also face a higher level of competition in the American than he did in the Sun Belt.
There is no guarantee that Rogers will perform better than Aune.
Overall outlook: UNT has endured its ups and downs since Mason Fine completed his career with the Mean Green in 2019.
UNT has run through a host of transfers since then. Aune had the best season for a Mean Green quarterback since Fine.
He wasn’t great but did a lot of good things while leading UNT to a bowl game and leaves some big shoes to fill.
Rogers is capable of stepping in and equaling or even improving on what Aune accomplished. There is no guarantee that happens considering Rogers still must prove that he can excel at the level UNT will compete at in the American.
