North Texas coach Seth Littrell and his players held their weekly press conference on Tuesday in advance of their game against UTEP on Friday at Apogee Stadium.
The Mean Green (3-5) fell to 2-4 in Conference USA play following a 42-31 loss to Louisiana Tech last week. UTEP (3-4) is 0-3 in C-USA play.
Here are five takeaways from today's event.
1. UNT believes it has a lot to play for
The end of the season presents challenges for a team in a spot like the one UNT finds itself in.
The Mean Green have one guaranteed game left against the Miners.
The wildcard is that the NCAA has rescinded the requirement that teams finish .500 to be eligible for a bowl game.
The chances of UNT being invited as a 4-5 team out of C-USA seem slim at best. Bowls are being canceled left and right. The one factor that could work in Mean Green's favor is UNT is within driving distance of a host of DFW bowl games.
"Yeah, who knows?" Littrell said. "That’s going to be up to conferences and the bowls to decide. I'm really focused in on this game and then trying to control what we can control. Afterward, we'll kind of see where everything's at."
One can bet UNT is selling postseason hope to its players, as well as the typical end-of-season motivational factors, including finishing on a high note.
2. Darden showed his confidence
Jaelon Darden has never lacked for confidence, which is one of the reasons he has exceled as a 5-foot-9, 174-pound receiver.
That confidence was on display on Tuesday when Darden made his first comments since he was named a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award.
Only 11 players made the cut.
"It’s an honor," Darden said. "I give all glory to God. I expected it to be honest. It can help me as I look to get to the next level."
It was a bit of surprise to hear Darden say he expected to make the cut.
What wasn't a surprise is that Darden say he hasn't made a decision on whether or not he will return to UNT next season.
3. The season has taken a toll on UNT's players
UNT has suffered a series of disheartening losses, had a number of players deal with coronavirus infections, while others have been held out with contact tracing issues.
Consecutive setbacks against UTSA and Louisiana Tech haven't helped matters.
A few UNT players acknowledged how tough the season has been on Tuesday.
"It’s taken a big toll on everyone," UNT safety Makyle Sanders said. "t’s been up and down but we just have to keep fighting."
Littrell also acknowledged the challenges UNT has faced this season, while acknowledging the bright side of what transpired.
"it's been a grind on everybody, coaches and players, figuring out who's in and who's out throughout the week because of all the different protocols," Littrell said. "I still go back to the fact we are blessed to have the opportunity to play nine games or play at all."
4. Littrell feels good about his situation at UNT
Littrell was a candidate to take over at Kansas State just a couple of years ago.
The subject came up today, when Littrell talked about how comfortable he is at UNT, working with president Neal Smatresk and athletic director Wren Baker.
"I'm extremely happy in North Texas," Littrell said "I have a great relationship with Wren, our president and our donors.
"To me, it's about being a place where you love going to work every single day, you like the people you're around and they're giving you the resources necessary."
5. UNT believes UTEP is dangerous
UTEP has lost all three of its games in C-USA play, but has shown signs of progress this season after losing their final 11 games last year.
The Mean Green believe the Miners are perfectly capable of coming into Apogee and winning a game they are favored in.
"They're a solid team," Littrell said. "They'll come in here ready to play."