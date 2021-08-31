North Texas held its weekly press conference Tuesday in advance of its season opener against Northwestern State.
UNT coach Seth Littrell and a handful of players visited with the media.
Here are five takeaways from the event:
1. The QB drama is just Littrell being Littrell
Littrell knew someone was going to ask him who his starting quarterback was going to be heading into the season.
Those of us who have been around a while knew what the answer was going to be. It was going to be some version of "I'm not going to tell you."
That's exactly what it was.
And that's fine.
It can be frustrating for fans. The secrecy really doesn't matter to media members like me. It's a good story either way.
I don't see what advantage UNT gains by not naming a starter before kickoff. The Mean Green ought to roll past the Demons even if they have UNT's entire playbook.
That's just how some coaches roll.
2. One can sense UNT's confidence
If one looks at UNTs situation objectively, it's pretty clear the Mean Green face a tough road.
UNT is coming off a 4-6 season, faces a brutal schedule, has an entirely new defensive coaching staff and lost a quarterback who started seven of its 10 games last year.
That's not exactly a formula for success. And yet, one can sense the Mean Green have a ton of confidence heading into the season.
Does that translate into wins? We'll soon find out.
3. UNT is really high on its recruiting class
Tell me if you've heard this one before. UNT is really high on its incoming recruiting class.
Yeah, I've heard that as well.
It's been what UNT has been selling to get its fans excited for the last couple of years. There are signs this year's group could be good. Offensive linemen Gabe Blair and safety Harold West are two of seven freshmen on the depth chart.
They're presence is a sign this group could be special. UNT needs it to be.
Here's the question. If those previous classes were so special, why are a host of those players being beaten out by freshmen?
4. UNT really needs to play well this week
Littrell and his players largely toted the line when asked about the importance of hitting the ground running this week.
They talked about the season being a week-to-week proposition and respecting every opponent.
That's all well and good, but UNT needs to get off to a great start and build confidence. The Mean Green's schedule turns nasty after its opener, beginning with a game at SMU.
5. The quick-fix transfers could be ready to help
One of the good signs when it comes to UNT's depth chart is that a host of its quick-fix transfers showed up.
UNT felt like it needed an influx of talent and brought in a host of transfers from other Football Bowl Subdivision and JUCO programs.
Several of them appear ready to contribute, if one judges by the depth chart. Offensive lineman Kaci Moreka may start. Wide receiver Bryson Jackson, wide receiver Tommy Bush, defensive end Kameron Hill, defensive tackle Enoch Jackson, defensive end Carson Kropp, linebacker Sean-Thomas Faulkner and safety Greg Francis are all on the depth chart.
UNT will be a whole lot better off if those guys can play at a high level.