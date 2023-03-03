Western Kentucky at North Texas
When: 2 p.m. Saturday
Where: Super Pit, Denton
Records: UNT 24-6, 15-4 Conference USA; WKU 16-14, 8-11 C-USA
Last game: UNT 64, Middle Tennessee 50; WKU 73, UTEP 68
TV: Stadium
Radio: Mean Green Learfield IMG College
Projected UNT starting lineup
PG: Kai Huntsberry, 6-3, Sr. — Huntsberry played just more than 16 minutes in UNT’s win over MTSU before twisting his ankle. The senior limped off the floor and didn’t return. UNT coach Grant McCasland said after the game that Huntsberry’s status for the Mean Green’s game against the Hilltoppers is up in the air. Huntsberry has been terrific for UNT all season and is averaging 12.1 points and 2.7 rebounds per game.
G: Tylor Perry, 5-11, Sr. — Perry bounced back from a rare off night when he scored 19 points in UNT’s win over MTSU. The senior finished with eight points in UNT’s previous game against Charlotte. Perry has hit just two of his last 13 attempts from 3-point range. He made a point of driving to the paint against the Blue Raiders and hit all 14 of his free throws. Perry is averaging 16.9 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.
G: Tyree Eady, 6-5, Sr. — Eady took two shots from 3-point range and hit one of them for his only points in UNT’s win over MTSU. He also grabbed a rebound. The senior is averaging 3.5 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.
F: Aaron Scott, 6-7, So. — Scott scored four points and hauled in four rebounds in UNT’s win over MTSU. The sophomore has come on offensively late in the season while scoring in double figures in four of the Mean Green’s last eight games. He is averaging 6.1 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.
F: Abou Ousmane, 6-10, Jr. — Ousmane posted one of his best all-around performances in UNT’s win over MTSU. The junior scored 19 points on 6-of-13 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds. He has scored at least nine points in seven straight games and is averaging 11.7 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.
Scouting Western Kentucky
WKU has been uncharacteristically mediocre this season and enters Saturday’s game in a tie for sixth place in the C-USA standings with Rice with an 8-11 record in league play. At 16-14, the Hilltoppers are in danger of finishing .500 on the year.
WKU will need to beat UNT and win its first game in the conference tournament to avoid that fate.
Dayvion McKnight is one of the top guards in C-USA and is averaging 17.0 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. The Hilltoppers also have an elite post player in 7-foot-5 center Jamarion Sharp, who has blocked 127 shots on the season.
What you need to know
There’s really not much on the line from UNT’s perspective in its regular season finale against WKU.
UNT is locked in as the No. 2 seed in next week’s C-USA tournament. The Hilltoppers have a lot more at stake. There are five teams in the conference with between seven and nine wins in league play.
The Hilltoppers could rise or fall on the final day of the regular season.
“It’s about us getting better every day,” Perry said. “We have to be at our best going into next week. We can’t overlook anyone or take Western Kentucky lightly.”
The Mean Green’s coaches and players don’t care about it, but it would be a nice twist to win what will likely be the final game between the longtime Sun Belt and C-USA rivals. UNT is moving to the American Athletic Conference this summer. WKU is staying in C-USA.
The Hilltoppers were a thorn in UNT’s side for years and knocked the Mean Green out of conference tournaments multiple times.
The other storyline to watch on Saturday is the health of UNT’s roster heading into the conference tournament.
Huntsberry might be UNT’s third most important player behind Perry and Ousmane. UNT was also without backup forward Jayden Martinez in its last game.
UNT is expecting Martinez to be ready for the conference tournament. The Mean Green need to get through their game against WKU without losing anyone else.
It’s senior day for UNT. Here’s a feature on Huntsberry and his unique background. His father, Howard, was a hit artist back in the 1980s.
