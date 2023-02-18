North Texas at UTEP
When: 8 p.m. today
Where: Don Haskins Center, El Paso
Records: UNT 22-5, 13-3 Conference USA; UTEP 12-14, 5-10 Conference USA
Last game: UNT 72, Louisiana Tech 62; UAB 79, UTEP 66
TV: ESPN+
Radio: Mean Green Learfield IMG College
Projected UNT starting lineup
PG: Kai Huntsberry, 6-3, Sr. — Huntsberry posted one of his best games of the season when he scored 19 points and tied his season high with six assists in UNT’s win over Louisiana Tech. The senior went 8-for-10 from the floor. He is averaging 12.1 points and 2.6 rebounds per game.
G: Tylor Perry, 5-11, Sr. — Perry didn’t have his best night shooting the ball, but still hit three of his seven attempts from 3-point range on his way to scoring 11 points in UNT’s win over Louisiana Tech. The senior is averaging 17.1 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.
G: Tyree Eady, 6-5, Sr. — Eady took just one shot and made it for his two points in UNT’s win over Louisiana Tech. The senior scored 10 points earlier in the week in a win over Charlotte. He is averaging 3.6 points and 3.1 rebounds per game.
F: Aaron Scott, 6-7, So. — Scott scored 11 points in UNT’s win over Louisiana Tech and continued his recent run of success offensively. The sophomore has scored in double figures in three of UNT’s last five games. He’s averaging 6.1 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.
F: Abou Ousmane, 6-10, Jr. — Ousmane posted a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds in one of his best all-around games of the season. The junior went 8-of-14 from the field and hit all four of his free throws. He has scored in double figures in four straight games and is averaging 11.6 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.
Scouting UTEP
UTEP has lost six out of its last seven games and had the heating break in the Don Haskins Center this week. The Miners have seen better times, to say the least.
Junior guard Tae Hardy is averaging 12.9 points per game to lead the Miners. Fellow guard Shemar Givance is adding 10.1 points.
The Miners are 10-5 at home this season.
What you need to know
UNT’s quest to repeat as regular season champions in C-USA became a whole lot more manageable on Thursday night.
The Mean Green beat Louisiana Tech in Ruston and got some help from Middle Tennessee, which knocked off Florida Atlantic. That was just what UNT needed to happen and cut FAU’s lead over the Mean Green to a game.
UNT has won seven straight games. The Mean Green were on a similar roll last year heading into their regular season finale at UTEP.
UNT had won 15 straight games before UTEP snapped the Mean Green’s run. That loss pretty much ended UNT’s chances of making the NCAA tournament as an at-large team.
The Mean Green bounced back to beat Rice in their opening game of the C-USA tournament but lost to Louisiana Tech in the semifinals and ended up in the NIT.
UNT is sneaking closer and closer to the NCAA tournament bubble again this year. The Mean Green head into tonight’s game looking to avoid another upset against the Miners.
UTEP doesn’t have a team this year to match the group that beat UNT last season, but the Miners are still dangerous.
Here’s a link to the preview story that covers UNT’s game against UTEP as well as the UNT women’s game against the Miners.
