North Texas at Louisiana Tech
When: 6 p.m. today
Where: Thomas Assembly Center, Ruston, Louisiana
Records: UNT 21-5, 12-3 Conference USA; Louisiana Tech 13-12, 6-8 Conference USA
Last game: UNT 67, Charlotte 43; Florida Atlantic 90, Louisiana Tech 85 (OT)
TV: ESPN+
Radio: Mean Green Learfield IMG College
Projected UNT starting lineup
PG: Kai Huntsberry, 6-3, Sr. — Huntsberry scored nine points on 4-of-8 shooting in UNT’s win over Charlotte. The senior had scored in double figures in seven of eight games before falling just short against the 49ers. He is averaging 11.8 points and 2.6 rebounds per game.
G: Tylor Perry, 5-11, Sr. — Perry caught fire from deep in UNT’s win over Charlotte, hitting all but one of his five attempts from 3-point range on his way to scoring 12 points. The senior also grabbed six rebounds against the 49ers. He is averaging 17.3 points and 3.3 rebounds per game.
G: Tyree Eady, 6-5, Sr. — Eady posted one of his best games offensively of the season when he scored 10 points in UNT’s win over Charlotte. The senior has scored in double figures just three times all season. Eady hit two 3s against the 49ers and is averaging 3.6 points and 3.1 rebounds per game.
F: Aaron Scott, 6-7, So. — Scott hit both of his shots in UNT’s win over Charlotte and scored four points. The sophomore grabbed seven rebounds against the 49ers and has pulled in 17 boards in UNT’s last two games combined. He’s averaging 5.9 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.
F: Abou Ousmane, 6-10, Jr. — Ousmane was terrific offensively in UNT’s win over Charlotte, scoring 14 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field. The junior added two assists and two blocks. He is averaging 11.2 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.
Scouting Louisiana Tech
Louisiana Tech has struggled at times under new coach Talvin Hester. The Bulldogs finished 24-10 last season but are just over .500 this year at 13-12.
The Bulldogs are still dangerous, though, especially at home. Louisiana Tech is 8-3 at the TAC and features one of the best guards in Conference USA in Cobe Williams. The junior is averaging 18.8 points per game.
Forward Isaiah Crawford is adding 13.0 points, while guard Keaston Willis is averaging 11.9.
What you need to know
UNT pulled out a thriller the last time it faced Louisiana Tech. Huntsberry drove to his right in the closing seconds, pulled up and hit a baseline jumper to give the Mean Green the win.
UNT will need to be at its best when it faces Louisiana Tech in the rematch that will be one of the Mean Green’s biggest games of the season on one of the more intriguing nights remaining in the year.
UNT enters tonight’s game sitting in second place in the C-USA standings at 12-3, two games back of Florida Atlantic. The Owls are 14-1 in league play and have beaten UNT twice.
Both UNT and FAU have tough games tonight. The Owls are in Murfreesboro to take on Middle Tennessee. The Mean Green have a shot to pick up a game on FAU if everything falls into place.
UNT could also drop a game. Falling three games back of FAU would pretty much kill the Mean Green’s chances of running down the Owls and repeating as C-USA regular season champions.
UNT has won six straight games and will look to keep that run going.
One of the matchups to watch is Crawford and the Mean Green’s forwards. The 6-6 forward gave UNT fits in the teams’ first meeting, scoring 25 points to go along with five steals and five rebounds.
The Mean Green will have to contain Crawford and slow the game down. UNT relies on its defense and is allowing 58.5 points per game.
Louisiana Tech pushes the pace and is averaging 74.5.
