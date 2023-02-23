North Texas at Charlotte
When: 6 p.m. tonight
Where: Halton Arena, Charlotte, North Carolina
Records: UNT 23-5, 14-3 Conference USA; Charlotte 16-11, 7-9 Conference USA
Last game: UNT 80, UTEP 72 (OT); Charlotte 74, Louisiana Tech 67
TV: ESPN+
Radio: Mean Green Learfield IMG College
Projected UNT starting lineup
PG: Kai Huntsberry, 6-3, Sr. — Huntsberry scored 19 points for the second straight game in the Mean Green’s win over UTEP and has scored in double figures in five of UNT’s last six games. The senior has made his last nine free throws and is averaging 12.4 points and 2.6 rebounds per game.
G: Tylor Perr, 5-11, Sr. — Perry hit a series of huge shots late in UNT’s win over UTEP, including a 3 with 18 seconds left in regulation to help push the game to overtime. He hit another 3 early in the extra period to help the Mean Green pull away and scored 20 points for the game. The senior is averaging 17.2 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.
G: Tyree Eady, 6-5, Sr. — Eady scored five points and grabbed five rebounds in UNT’s win over UTEP. The senior passed the 100-point mark for the season against the Miners. He’s averaging 3.6 points and 3.1 rebounds per game.
F: Aaron Scott, 6-7, So. — Scott took just one shot from the field in UNT’s win over UTEP and missed it. The sophomore’s only point of the game came on a free throw. He is averaging 5.9 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.
F: Abou Ousmane, 6-10, Jr. — Ousmane enjoyed an efficient outing in UNT’s win over UTEP. He hit all but one of his four shots from the field and went 3-for-4 from the line on his way to scoring nine points. The junior is averaging 11.5 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.
Scouting Charlotte
Charlotte had been on a roll late in the season, winning three of its last four games. The 49ers’ only loss in that span came against UNT.
The Mean Green rolled to a 67-43 win over Charlotte earlier this month.
UNT is the only team in C-USA that averages fewer points per game than Charlotte. The 49ers are putting up 66.0, while the Mean Green are posting 64.1.
Junior guard Brice Williams is averaging 12.1 points per game, while sophomore forward Aly Khalifa is adding 12.0.
What you need to know
UNT heads into its game against Charlotte tonight in the thick of the race for the C-USA regular season title.
Florida Atlantic leads the league with a 14-2 mark and is a half game up on UNT, which is 14-3. FAU has beaten twice this season.
UNT has games left with Charlotte, Middle Tennessee and Western Kentucky, which have seven, 10 and six wins, respectively, in league play. FAU still has games left against UTSA, UTEP, Rice and Louisiana Tech, which have two, five, eight and six C-USA wins, respectively.
The Mean Green have won eight straight games and still have a shot to run down the Owls and build on their run that includes winning a C-USA title in each of the last three seasons.
“When I was a junior college head coach at 27, I would count the number of games and knew where we were,” McCasland said. “Now I tell our staff not to waste any energy on figuring those things out. The best thing you can do is pour your heart into the people you are with every day. Experience tells you that getting better is the name of the game.”
UNT has done just that all season and will look to continue that trend when it heads to Charlotte.
We featured UNT and its approach that has the Mean Green playing at the slowest pace in the country in this week’s newsletter. Be sure to check it out, if you haven’t already.
Get more coverage with the weekly Mean Green Spotlight newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.