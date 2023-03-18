UNT-Sam Houston chalk talk
Buy Now

North Texas coach Grant McCasland and the Mean Green will face Sam Houston State in the second round of the National Invitation Tournament on Sunday afternoon at the Super Pit.

 Zach Del Bello/UNT athletics

Sam Houston at North Texas

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags