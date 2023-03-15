UNT-Alcorn CT
Buy Now

North Texas coach Grant McCasland talks with Rubin Jones, right, during a timeout at the Super Pit earlier this season. The Mean Green will host Alcorn State in the opening round of the National Invitation Tournament tonight.

 Jacob McCready/For the DRC

Alcorn State at North Texas

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags