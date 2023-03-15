Alcorn State at North Texas
National Invitation Tournament opening round
When: 7 p.m. tonight
Where: Super Pit, Denton
Records: UNT 26-7, Alcorn State 18-13
Last game: UAB 76, UNT 69; Texas Southern 66, Alcorn State 62
Tickets: NIT tickets
TV: ESPN+
Radio: Mean Green Learfield IMG College
Projected UNT starting lineup
PG: Kai Huntsberry, 6-3, Sr. — Huntsberry played well in the Conference USA tournament, scoring 26 points in two games, including 14 in UNT’s loss to UAB. The senior has handed out four assists in each of the Mean Green’s last two games. He’s averaging 12.2 points and 2.8 rebounds per game.
G: Tylor Perry, 5-11, Sr. — Perry helped UNT take UAB to the wire in the C-USA semifinals by scoring 17 points and grabbing five rebounds. The senior cleared the 500-point mark for the season in the conference tournament. He’s averaging 16.8 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.
G: Tyree Eady, 6-5, Sr. — Eady played just more than 14 minutes against UAB in the conference tournament. He came through with a solid game in the Mean Green’s opening-round win over Louisiana Tech while scoring seven points and helping key UNT’s defensive effort. UNT beat the Bulldogs 74-46. The senior is averaging 3.6 points and 3.1 rebounds per game.
F: Aaron Scott, 6-7, So. — Scott played well in the C-USA tournament. The sophomore scored a career-high 19 points in UNT’s win over Louisiana Tech and followed up by scoring 13 points against UAB. He is averaging 6.8 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.
F: Abou Ousmane, 6-10, Jr. — Ousmane finished with six points on 3-of-9 shooting in UNT’s loss to UAB, which held the junior mostly in check. He fell just short of posting a double-double against Louisiana Tech in the Mean Green’s previous game, finishing with 10 points and nine rebounds. Ousmane is averaging 11.3 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.
Scouting Alcorn State
Alcorn State had a terrific regular season. The Braves beat Wichita State and Stephen F. Austin in nonconference play and rolled to the SWAC regular season title with a 15-3 record in league play.
Alcorn was the top seed in the conference tournament but ran into Texas Southern in the opening round and lost to the Tigers 66-62. Former UNT coach Johnny Jones went on to lead the Tigers to their third straight SWAC tournament title.
The Braves are led by sophomore guard Dominic Brewerton, who is averaging 12.0 points per game.
What you need to know
The NIT is all about which teams are motivated to play in the 32-team event. UNT is a No. 2 seed in the tournament and is expected to roll in the opening round tonight.
Every game the Mean Green win from here on out adds to their record for the most wins in a season in program history.
UNT said all the right things following practice on Monday. Grant McCasland talked about playing for a championship, which is something that never changes. The Mean Green’s players said they wanted to make a run in the event.
There was disappointment that UNT missed out on the NCAA tournament. We will see how the Mean Green respond tonight.
Here’s a link to our tournament advance that focuses on graduate transfer guard Tyree Eady and how he has adapted to serving as a defensive stopper and glue guy for UNT. He was one of North Dakota State’s top offensive players last season.
Get more coverage with the weekly Mean Green Spotlight newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.