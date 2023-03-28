North Texas vs. Wisconsin
National Invitation Tournament semifinals
When: 6 p.m. today
Where: Orleans Arena, Las Vegas
Records: UNT 29-7, Wisconsin 20-14
Last game: UNT 69, Oklahoma State 59 (OT); Wisconsin 61, Oregon 58
TV: ESPN
Radio: Mean Green Learfield IMG College
Projected UNT starting lineup
PG: Kai Huntsberry, 6-3, Sr. — Huntsberry has scored in double figures in every postseason game UNT has played and is coming off an 11-point outing in the Mean Green’s win over Oklahoma State. The senior leads UNT with 110 assists on the season and averaging 12.0 points per game.
G: Tylor Perry, 5-11, Sr. — Perry is in a tear in the NIT. The senior guard has cleared the 20-point mark in all three of UNT’s games in the event and tallied 23 in each of the last two. He has 587 points on the season and is closing in on a couple of milestones. He can clear the 600-point mark today and is five points shy of moving into 23rd on the school’s all-time scoring list. He has 1,012 points in his UNT career and is averaging 17.3 points per game.
G: Rubin Jones, 6-5, Jr. — Jones has moved into the starting lineup in UNT’s last two games in place of Tyree Eady, who is battling a hand injury. The junior scored 17 points in the Mean Green’s win over Sam Houston in the second round of the NIT. He is averaging 6.6 points and 3.0 rebounds per game.
F: Aaron Scott, 6-7, So. — Scott has been a consistent contributor offensively late in the season for the Mean Green. The sophomore has scored at least eight points in each of UNT’s last six games. He hit two key 3s in the Mean Green’s win over Oklahoma State and is averaging 7.0 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.
F: Moulaye Sissoko, 6-9, So. — UNT turned to Sissoko when starter Abou Ousmane left the team to attend to a family issue. The sophomore has started each of the Mean Green’s last two games and came through in a big way in UNT’s win over Oklahoma State, scoring 12 points and grabbing 15 rebounds. Hs is averaging 2.2 points and 2.1 rebounds per game.
Scouting Wisconsin
Wisconsin has found its form in the NIT and ripped off three straight wins to reach the semifinals.
The Badgers have seen a couple of their key players come through with monster performances in the NIT. Junior forward Steven Crowl scored a career-high 36 points in a win over Bradley, while sophomore guard Chucky Hepburn scored a career-high 27 points in a win over Liberty.
Wisconsin has Big Ten size in the paint with Crowl, who is 7-feet and 6-foot-9 forward Tyler Wahl. Crowl leads Wisconsin with an average of 12.2 points per game, while Wahl is adding 11.3.
The Badgers have four players averaging double figures.
What you need to know
UNT is in the midst of another great postseason run under Grant McCasland. The Mean Green have won three straight games in the NIT, each of them progressively more impressive.
UNT was expected to beat Alcorn at home in the opening round. A second-round game against Sam Houston was expected to be a little more difficult, while UNT was the underdog in its game at OSU.
The Mean Green handled each of those games and will take on another tough opponent tonight in Wisconsin. UNT’s biggest concern throughout the year has been matching up with teams that that have a size advantage.
That will be the case again tonight, especially with Ousmane out of the picture. UNT has gotten by without Ousmane with a collective effort on being physical and rebounding as well as a huge effort from Sissoko against Oklahoma State.
Both UNT and Wisconsin play at a slow pace. In all likelihood, today’s game will come down to which team has its top offensive players come through.
Wisconsin will certainly look to get the ball inside to Crowl and Wahl.
It’s no secret that UNT leans on Perry and Huntsberry. Both will be at a size disadvantage against Wisconsin’s guards. That hasn’t mattered all season.
Perry and Huntsberry have been able to get their shots off against everyone UNT has played this season. The Mean Green will need both to be on today.
