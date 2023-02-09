UNT-UAB CT
Buy Now

North Texas guards Tylor Perry, center, Rubin Jones, right, and Kai Huntsberry will lead UNT tonight in a key game against UAB.

 Jacob McCready/For the DRC

UAB at North Texas

When: 7 p.m. tonight

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags