UAB at North Texas
When: 7 p.m. tonight
Where: Super Pit, Denton
Records: UNT 19-5, 10-3 Conference USA; UAB 17-7, 8-5 Conference USA
Last game: UNT 74, Rice 64; UAB 76, Florida International 72
TV: ESPN+
Tickets: UNT tickets
Radio: Mean Green Learfield IMG College
Projected UNT starting lineup
PG: Kai Huntsberry, 6-3, Sr. — Huntsberry finished just one point off his season high when he scored 21 in UNT’s win over Rice. The senior also handed out five assists and grabbed four rebounds. He is averaging 11.8 points and 2.6 rebounds per game.
G: Tylor Perry, 5-11, Sr. — Perry failed to score in double figures for just the second time all season when he tallied nine points in UNT’s win over Rice. The senior missed all four of his attempts from 3-point range and didn’t hit a shot from beyond the arc for just the second time all season. He’s averaging 17.1 points and 3.1 rebounds per game.
G: Tyree Eady, 6-5, Sr. — Eady took just two shots and didn’t score in UNT’s win over Rice. The senior grabbed two rebounds. He is averaging 3.4 points and 3.0 rebounds per game.
F: Aaron Scott, 6-7, So. — Scott has emerged from a scoring slump and scored 12 points in UNT’s win over Rice. The sophomore has scored 25 points in UNT’s last two games combined after scoring a total of seven in the previous four. He is averaging 6.0 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.
F: Abou Ousmane, 6-10, Jr. — Ousmane posted one of his better offensive games of the season when he scored 17 points on 7-of-13 shooting in UNT’s win over Rice. The junior went scoreless in UNT’s previous game, a win over UTEP. He is averaging 11.0 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.
Scouting UAB
UAB entered the season as the favorite in C-USA after winning the conference tournament last season and has struggled to live up to expectations.
The Blazers are in a tie for third place in the conference standings but have righted the ship of late while running off four straight wins. UNT and UAB are tied for the longest active winning streak among C-USA teams.
The Blazers are highly talented and are led by Jordan Walker, their dynamic senior guard who is averaging 22.6 points per game. Walker missed time with a foot injury in conference play but has quicky returned to form while scoring in double figures in each of UAB’s last two games.
What you need to know
UNT’s two games against UAB were expected to be premier matchups in C-USA this season. The Mean Green won the regular season conference title last season, when UAB won the league’s postseason tournament.
The rise of Florida Atlantic has taken some of the luster off tonight’s matchup. The Owls are sitting atop the league standings at 12-1 and are two games up on UNT.
FAU’s only loss in league play came against UAB last week. That is how well the Blazers are playing at the moment.
UNT won at UAB earlier this season when Walker was out.
UNT enters tonight’s game ranked second nationally in scoring defense with an average of 55.1 points allowed per game. Only Tennessee allows fewer points per game at 54.6.
UAB plays a completely different game than UNT and leads C-USA with an average of 81.9 points per game. The Blazers will look to push the pace every chance they get.
The intriguing matchup in tonight’s game will feature two of the standout guards who are listed at under 6 feet in college basketball in Perry and UAB’s Walker.
For a deeper look at the matchup between the guards, see today’s feature preview.
Get more coverage with the weekly Mean Green Spotlight newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.