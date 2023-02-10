Charlotte at North Texas
When: 5 p.m. Saturday
Where: Super Pit, Denton
Records: UNT 20-5, 11-3 Conference USA; Charlotte 14-10, 5-8 Conference USA
Last game: UNT 82, UAB 79 (2OT); Charlotte 62, UTEP 53
TV: ESPN+
Projected UNT starting lineup
PG: Kai Huntsberry, 6-3, Sr. — Huntsberry was huge for UNT late in its win over UAB, scoring the Mean Green’s last eight points of the game. The senior finished with 15 points against the Blazers. He is averaging 12.0 points and 2.6 rebounds per game.
G: Tylor Perry, 5-11, Sr. — Perry bounced back from a rare off night offensively when he scored 28 points in UNT’s win over UAB. He managed just nine points and didn’t hit a 3 in the Mean Green’s win over Rice last week. The senior is averaging 17.6 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.
G: Tyree Eady, 6-5, Sr. — Eady scored three points and pulled down five rebounds in UNT’s win over UAB. The senior has taken two shots from the field in each of UNT’s last three games. He is averaging 3.4 points and 3.1 rebound per game.
F: Aaron Scott, 6-7, So. — Scott scored just five points in UNT’s win over UAB but was a key part of the storyline. The sophomore had a chance to win the game at the end of regulation at the free-throw line with UNT down one. Scott missed the first but made the second to send the game to overtime. He later took a charge in double overtime that helped UNT close out the game. Scott is averaging 6.0 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.
F: Abou Ousmane, 6-10, Jr. — Ousmane has come up big offensively in UNT’s last two games. He scored 15 points and pulled down eight rebounds in the Mean Green’s win over UAB and tallied 17 points last week in a win over Rice. He is averaging 11.1 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.
Scouting Charlotte
Charlotte started 2-1 in C-USA play and has been sliding ever since. The 49ers lost three straight before snapping that skid with its win over UTEP.
Junior guard Brice Williams is averaging 12.6 points per game to lead Charlotte and has come off the bench for most of the year.
What you need to know
UNT battled UAB through two overtimes on Thursday. It will be interesting to see if the Mean Green have any energy left for their game against Charlotte.
A host of UNT players came through with big plays throughout its win over UAB. Huntsberry closed the game out by scoring eight straight points for the Mean Green. Perry hit several big shots.
Scott came up with the big defensive play.
UNT is now on an island in second place in the C-USA standings behind Florida Atlantic, which is 13-1 and ahead of UAB and Middle Tennessee. The Blazers and Blue Raiders are both 8-6.
Grant McCasland and his players said last night that they got a lot out of their win over UAB. Here a link to our advance that features what they had to say.
