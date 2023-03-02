Middle Tennessee at North Texas
When: 7 p.m. tonight
Where: Super Pit, Denton
Records: UNT 23-6, 14-4 Conference USA; MTSU 18-11, 11-7 Conference USA
Last game: Charlotte 55, UNT 49; MTSU 63, Louisiana Tech 49
TV: CBS Sports Network
Radio: Mean Green Learfield IMG College
Projected UNT starting lineup
PG: Kai Huntsberry, 6-3, Sr. — Huntsberry scored 11 points on 3-of-13 shooting in UNT’s loss to Charlotte. The senior has been consistent late in the season offensively while scoring in double figures in six of UNT’s last seven games. He’s averaging 12.3 points and 2.7 rebounds per game.
G: Tylor Perry, 5-11, Sr. — Perry endured a rare off night in UNT’s loss to Charlotte, finishing with eight points on 3-of-11 shooting. The senior has failed to score in double figures in just three games this season, including once early in the year when he was forced to the bench by the flu. Perry is averaging 16.9 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.
G: Tyree Eady, 6-5, Sr. — Eady was a force on the glass in UNT’s loss to Charlotte, pulling down a season high seven rebounds. The senior didn’t take a shot against the 49ers. He’s averaging 3.5 points and 3.3 rebounds per game.
F: Aaron Scott, 6-7, So. — Scott enjoyed one of his best offensive performances of the season in UNT’s loss to Charlotte. The sophomore scored 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting and hit his only 3-point attempt. Scott is averaging 6.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.
F: Abou Ousmane, 6-10, Jr. — Ousmane scored 12 points on 4-of-8 shooting and continued to produce late the season for UNT. The junior has hit all but one of his 12 free throws over the Mean Green’s last three games. He’s averaging 11.5 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.
Scouting Middle Tennessee
MTSU has won three games in a row, including knocking off Florida Atlantic, which has gone on to wrap up the Conference USA regular season title.
Junior guard Eli Lawrene is averaging 12.6 points per game to lead five Blue Raiders who are averaging at least eight per game. MTSU doesn’t have one area where it stands out in C-USA. The Blue Raiders are just solid all around and are sitting in fourth place in the league.
What you need to know
UNT’s win over MTSU in Murfreesboro earlier this season was one of the more entertaining of the year for the Mean Green.
UNT were down 19 at 35-16 after Camryn Weston hit a 3 with 6:04 left in the first half. Considering the Mean Green play at a slow pace and are the lowest scoring team in C-USA, the odds the Mean Green rallying didn’t seem all that promising.
That is just what UNT did, climbing out of that hole before pulling away late for a 56-51 win.
The Mean Green are expecting another battle in the rematch as both teams prepare for next week’s C-USA tournament.
“We can’t take Middle lightly at all,” Perry said. “It’s another heavyweight on the schedule. Everyone is fighting for seeding and getting ready for the tournament. They are going to bring everything they have.”
UNT will be looking to bounce back after a somewhat surprising loss at Charlotte. The Mean Green beat the 49ers by 24 at home on Feb. 11 but couldn’t replicate that performance in the rematch last week and fell 55-49
UNT will look to get back on track against a tough MTSU team.
“Middle is one of the best teams in our league,” UNT coach Grant McCasland said. “They are efficient on offense, athletic and a great defensive team. We have a lot of respect for them.”
Get more coverage with the weekly Mean Green Spotlight newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.