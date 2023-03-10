Conference USA tournament semifinals
North Texas vs. UAB
When: 2 p.m. today
Where: The Ford Center, Frisco
Records: UNT 26-6, UAB 24-8
Last game: UNT 74, Louisiana Tech 46; UAB 87, Rice 60
TV: CBS Sports Network
Radio: Mean Green Learfield IMG College
Projected UNT starting lineup
PG: Kai Huntsberry, 6-3, Sr. — Huntsberry returned from a sprained ankle that kept him out of UNT’s win over Western Kentucky to cap the regular season and was right back in form in the quarterfinals of the C-USA tournament. The senior hit a pair of 3s and scored 12 points. He’s averaging 12.1 points and 2.8 rebounds per game.
G: Tylor Perry, 5-11, Sr. — Perry took just six shots in UNT’s win over Louisiana Tech, one of his lowest totals of the season, on his way to scoring 10 points. The senior hit one 3 to extend his streak of games in which he has connected on at least one shot from behind the arc to eight. He’s averaging 16.8 points and 3.1 rebounds per game.
G: Tyree Eady, 6-5, Sr. — Eady has come on a bit offensively late in the season and scored seven points in UNT’s win over Louisiana Tech. He has scored 15 points in the Mean Green’s last two games combined. The senior is averaging 3.7 points and 3.1 rebounds per game.
F: Aaron Scott, 6-7, So. — Scott posted one of the best games of his career in UNT’s win over Louisiana Tech. The sophomore scored a career high 19 points against the Bulldogs. He’s hit 18 of his last 23 shots from the field over the last four games and is averaging 6.6 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.
F: Abou Ousmane, 6-10, Jr. — Ousmane finished just short of a double-double when he scored 10 points and grabbed nine rebounds in UNT’s win over Louisiana Tech. The junior will be key to UNT’s hopes to beat UAB today. The Blazers feature another one of C-USA’s top big men in Trey Jemison.
Scouting UAB
The Blazers are one of the more talented teams in C-USA and are led by Jordan Walker, who is averaging 22.3 points per game. He was named to the Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 Watchlist.
Eric Gaines, an LSU transfer, is adding 11.9 points per game. Jemison, a 6-foot-11 center is averaging 8.3 rebounds.
The Blazers are an electric offensive team that averages 82.4 points per game.
What you need to know
UNT and UAB will face off this afternoon in a matchup that has heated up recently.
The teams have played a series of close games in recent years, including a double-overtime game UNT won earlier this season.
There’s also a bit of a personal rivalry brewing between Perry and Walker.
Walker was the Preseason Player of the Year in C-USA. Perry won the postseason award, which didn’t sit well with Walker.
The matchup between the two will be one to watch today.
The pace of today’s game will also be interesting. UNT likes to slow games down, while UAB pushes the ball in the open floor.
UNT doesn’t get into many shootouts. It won’t want to get into one today.
The Mean Green have been playing terrific late in the season and are coming off a dominating win over Louisiana Tech.
Today’s game figures to be a war.
