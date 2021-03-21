Javion Hamlet came off the floor for what might have been the final time with North Texas late Sunday night and met Grant McCasland on his way to the bench.
The end of the best season in program history was in sight and UNT’s coach wanted a word with Hamlet, a player who helped the Mean Green take the next step in their rise as a program.
UNT won the Conference USA regular season title last year, followed up with the C-USA tournament title this year and beat Purdue on Friday for its first NCAA tournament win.
That remarkable run came to an end with an 84-61 loss to Villanova at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis in the second round of the NCAA tournament.
“I just hugged him and told him that I appreciated him for giving me a chance to lead his team,” Hamlet said. “When everyone was talking bad about me, he and the coaching staff kept believing in me.”
McCasland promised to elevate a floundering UNT program when he arrived at the school in the spring of 2017. He’s done just that, guiding the Mean Green to one milestone after another.
UNT, the No. 13 seed in the South Region, was hoping for a Sweet 16 berth with a win over Villanova, the No. 5 seed, with Hamlet guiding the way.
“I can’t even put into words what he’s meant to this program and what he’s done.” McCasland said. “I just told him he is a warrior and I love him.”
Hamlet showed that spirit in UNT’s loss to Villanova. He finished with 25 points and six rebounds, capping a remarkable postseason that saw him average 18.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game on his way to earning MVP honors at the C-USA tournament.
Hamlet and the rest of UNT’s seniors could return for an additional season next year after the NCAA granted winter sports athletes an additional year of eligibility due to the coronavirus pandemic. Hamlet said earlier in the season that he would make a decision about his future after the season.
Both Hamlet and McCasland declined to talk about who might return after Villanova ended UNT’s postseason run after six games. The Mean Green (18-10) won four games in four days to win the C-USA tournament and stretched its winning streak to five with its win over Purdue.
McCasland and Hamlet were both more interested in talking about what the Mean Green accomplished following their loss to Villanova (18-6).
“Just coaching this team was everything you would hope for as a coach,” McCasland said. “I told them what I will never forget is bringing my sons to the gym at nine at night, walking out there and seeing eight guys working out on their own.
“People wonder how you set records, have the best finish in school history and win the first NCAA tournament game in school history. It’s because these guys spend an inordinate amount of time working and putting their heart and souls into it.”
That effort just wasn’t enough to carry the Mean Green past Villanova, a tradition-laden program, which won its second and third national titles in 2016 and 2018 under coach Jay Wright.
That experience paid off for the Wildcats, who rallied after UNT got off to a promising start in the first half. James Reese hit a pair of 3s and Hamlet scored seven early points, the last of which came on a jumper at the 11:32 mark that put the Mean Green up 21-13.
Villanova answered when it heated up from 3-point range. The Wildcats went 9 of 15 from beyond the arc in the first half on their way to a 15-for-30 performance from deep for the game.
“We were scoring early and had what we wanted,” McCasland said. “We kind of got into that flow of, ‘Man, let’s score with them.’ That’s a team you can’t trade punches with. You have to maintain the tempo and composure defensively that you want.”
UNT failed to reach that goal. Chris Arcidiacono hit Villanova’s fifth 3 of the first half to give the Wildcats their first lead at 23-21.
Villanova kept on firing away from deep and hitting. Cole Swider hit back-to-back 3s for the Wildcats that extended their lead to 35-23.
UNT struggled to keep up and scored just six points in the final 11:32 of the first half. Villanova capitalized with a 34-6 run and led 47-27 at halftime.
The Mean Green climbed back within 55-40 on a Hamlet layup at the 14:01 mark of the second half. Justin Moore answered with a 3 for Villanova, which quickly ended any hopes UNT had of rallying.
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl led Villanova with 18 points and was one of four Wildcats who finished in double figures.
Eight Villanova players hit at least one 3, tying an NCAA tournament record.
“They’re well coached by a coach who is going to be in the Hall of Fame,” Hamlet said of Wright. “They made a lot of 3-pointers. It’s like they hit every shot they threw up.”
Villanova’s hot shooting ended a remarkable season for UNT, which will likely have a largely reconstituted team next season, despite the NCAA’s decision to allow seniors to return.
The run is one UNT’s players will remember, no matter what happens heading into next season.
“We made history,” Hamlet said. “They can’t ever take that away from us. We’re going to be brothers for life.”