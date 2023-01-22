North Texas picked up its first commitment of what is expected to be a busy weekend on the recruiting front Sunday afternoon when Galena Park North Shore safety Evan Jackson announced his decision to play for the Mean Green.
Jackson posted a simple message on his Twitter account. "Committed!!!," Jackson wrote.
The Mean Green are moving to a 3-3-5 system under new defensive coordinator Matt Caponi and lost several key members of its secondary, including safety Sean-Thomas Faulker and Quinn Whitlock, to graduation.
Whitlock played the hybrid linebacker-safety eagle spot in former coordinator Phil Bennett's system.
UNT brought on Louisiana-Lafayette transfer safety Damon Youngblood at midterm as its looks to rebuild the back end of its defense.
Jackson is one of a handful of players UNT hosted on official visits over the weekend. Eric Morris' staff indicated on Twitter that the Mean Green have had multiple players commit from that group.
Stay tuned for more today as players announce their decisions.
Get more coverage with the weekly Mean Green Spotlight newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.