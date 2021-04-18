Tylor Perry was ready to give up his dream of playing Division I college basketball just a few years ago.
The 5-foot-11 point guard didn’t have the scholarship offers he had hoped for and was set to sign with Division II Central Missouri before his parents talked him into heading to junior college instead.
That move paid off in a big way Sunday night when Perry announced on his Twitter account that he had committed to North Texas, a team fresh off the first NCAA tournament win in program history.
GOMEANGREEN🖤💚 pic.twitter.com/i74AGJVuZW— TylorPerry (@TimarPerry) April 19, 2021
“Playing in junior college ended up paying off,” Perry said shortly after announcing his commitment to UNT. “The experience helped me grow up. I wouldn’t change it.”
Especially not now after two successful seasons at Coffeyville helped Perry develop into one of the top junior college point guards in the country.
Perry was a first-team East Division selection in the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference this season. He is averaging 17.9 points, 2.5 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game. He has helped guide Coffeyville to the NJCAA national tournament, where the Red Ravens were set to play Southwest Tennessee on Monday at Hutchinson Sports Arena in Hutchinson, Kansas.
Coffeyville is the No. 10 seed in the national tournament.
UNT has been recruiting Perry for the last few weeks as it looks to reload following the best season in program history. The Mean Green won the Conference USA tournament and earned their first NCAA tournament bid since 2010 this spring.
UNT went on to beat Purdue in the first round for its first NCAA tournament win in four tries before falling to Villanova in the second round. The Mean Green lost several of their star players from that team, including Javion Hamlet.
UNT’s starting point guard declared for the NBA draft. UNT coach Grant McCasland and assistant coach Matt Braeuer emphasized to Perry that he didn’t have to take Hamlet’s place in terms of production.
“Those are big shoes to fill,” Perry said. “They want me to be me. I will do whatever it takes to win.”
Perry was offered a scholarship by six other schools, including Florida Gulf Coast, Central Michigan and Cal State Bakersfield. He felt more comfortable with continuing his career at UNT.
“With not being able to take my visits, I had to put trust in the coaches,” Perry said. “Coach Mac and coach Braeuer did a great job showing me that they will care about me on and off the floor.
“North Texas has also won conference titles the last two years. That speaks for itself.”
Perry talked with Hamlet and shooting guard Mardrez McBride before committing to UNT. McBride started last season and will be a key piece of the Mean Green’s lineup again next year.
“Javion told me to follow my heart and also said Mac would coach me hard and that I could trust him,” Perry said. “Javion and Mardrez both said it’s like family there. When you are going through something, they will help.”