UNT softball poll
The North Texas softball team has been picked to win Conference USA in the league’s preseason coaches’ poll. UNT received nine of the 10 first-place votes.

North Texas is the overwhelming favorite to win another Conference USA softball title.

The league released its preseason coaches’ poll on Thursday, when UNT received nine of the 10 first-place votes.

C-USA preseason poll

The following is the preseason Conference USA softball poll as voted on by the league's head coaches.

Team Points First-place votes
1. North Texas 99 9
2. Western Kentucky 82
3. Charlotte 78 1
4. Louisiana Tech 74
5 (t). Florida Atlantic 56
5 (t). UAB 56
7. UTSA 39
8 (t). Florida International 25
8 (t). Middle Tennessee 25
10. UTEP 16

