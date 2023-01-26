North Texas is the overwhelming favorite to win another Conference USA softball title.
The league released its preseason coaches’ poll on Thursday, when UNT received nine of the 10 first-place votes.
The Mean Green have won three C-USA championships under coach Rodney DeLong and recently cracked the national Top 25 when D1Softball slated UNT at No. 24 in its preseason poll.
UNT made a run to the final of the Stillwater Regional of the NCAA tournament last season when the Mean Green made their first regional appearance.
Mean Green earned C-USA’s automatic NCAA regional berth by winning the conference tournament at home and finished 37-16.
“We had a pretty young team that made the run last year in the regional,” DeLong said shortly after the national poll was released. “That was huge for our growth and development. They know what it looks like now and how close we were. We have eight returning starters and our top two pitchers back.”
Several of those veterans were included in C-USA’s Preseason All-Conference Team.
Ashley Peters was named C-USA Preseason Pitcher of the Year after finishing 20-7 with a 2.43 ERA last season.
UNT had four other players named to the Preseason All-C-USA team. Catcher Kalei Christensen, infielder Kailey Gamble, outfielder Lexi Cobb and pitcher Skylar Savage joined Peters on the all-league team.
Cobb posted a .397 batting average, while Gamble hit 16 home runs and hit .327. Christensen hit .304 with 11 home runs. Savage went 15-8 with a 2.64 ERA.
No other team in C-USA had more than two players named to the team.
“We have a lot of momentum going into this year,” Peters said. “We didn’t lose many girls. We have pretty much our whole team back and have added girls who are going to bring a lot to the lineup.”
UNT is entering its last season in C-USA before jumping to the American Athletic Conference this summer.
The Mean Green enter the year as the team everyone else in C-USA is chasing. The challenge is one UNT has been preparing to tackle.
“We have moved into that role of being the hunted team in this conference,” DeLong said. “We have gotten better in dealing with that. We want to win this league every year, but we also have bigger goals.”
UNT will begin chasing those goals when it opens the season with a game against Illinois-Chicago on Feb. 10 at the Buzz Classic in Atlanta, Ga.
The Mean Green will open C-USA play when they travel to Louisiana Tech for a three-game series on March 10.
“I’m not going to be surprised when we get everyone’s best,” Gamble said. “We’re ready and excited to play.”
