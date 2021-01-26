The North Texas women’s soccer team was picked to win Conference USA’s West Division in the league’s preseason coaches’ poll that was released Tuesday.
C-USA moved its soccer season from the fall to the spring in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and split its teams into divisions. Florida Atlantic was picked to win the East Division.
The Mean Green are set to open their season with a match at SMU on Feb. 7 and will begin league play on March 7 at Rice. The Owls, the Mean Green’s biggest rival, were picked to finish second in the West.
UNT has three players named to the preseason all-league team — goalkeeper Kelsey Brann and forwards Allie Byrd and Berklee Peters. All three were named to the All-C-USA team following last season.
Brann was named C-USA’s Goalkeeper of the Year and posted 12 shutouts in the regular season. Peters scored 14 goals on the year, while Byrd added nine.
UNT finished 15-6-1 last season and won a third straight C-USA tournament title on its way to the NCAA tournament.
The Mean Green have won either the C-USA regular season title, tournament title or both in each of the last six seasons.
Tennis UNT to face TCU on Wednesday
UNT will face TCU in Fort Worth at 2 p.m. on Wednesday in its second match of the season.
The Mean Green fell to Texas in their season opener.