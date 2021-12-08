The North Texas football team has completed what looked like an impossible task not all that long ago when the Mean Green were 1-6.
UNT knew after it fell to Liberty back on Oct. 23 that it needed to win five straight games to become bowl eligible. Mean Green fans know well what happened next.
UNT made it happen and is now set to face Miami (Ohio) in the Frisco Football Classic on Dec. 23 at Toyota Stadium. It's been a remarkable run for the Mean Green, who have won five straight games to get to 6-6 in a way few saw coming.
A team that once relied on a high-flying passing game morphed into a ground-and-pound outfit that resembles what one might see from a service academy like Air Force or Army.
UNT ranks third nationally behind those schools with an average of 245.2 rushing yards per game. That's an amazing stat considering the Mean Green ranked 12th nationally with an average of 306.8 passing yards per game just three years ago behind Mason Fine.
The easy answer as to why the Mean Green made that move is they don't have a quarterback as talented as Fine. That is certainly a factor. It would be tough for anyone to fill the shoes of one of the greatest players in program history, but there is more to it than that. We examine all of the additional factors.
UNT is hoping its running game can help carry it to a win over Miami in a matchup we have already begun breaking down. Here is a look at our original story on UNT receiving a bowl berth as well as three things to watch for in the game.
The other big news of the week was UNT volleyball coach Andrew Palileo stepping down after nine years guiding the Mean Green. Palileo is UNT's winningest coach and posted a 162-112 record with the program.
UNT won the Conference USA regular season title in 2017 but never quite got over the hump and into the NCAA tournament.
On the football front, the All-C-USA team came out on Tuesday. Linebacker KD Davis was UNT's lone first-team selection. UNT had 12 players honored overall.
The UNT men's and women's basketball teams have been off for a few days during finals week. The Mean Green women entered the break off a statement win, an 84-58 thrashing of SMU on Friday.
The UNT men were supposed to play Nevada on Saturday. That game was called off due to COVID-19 issues within the Wolf Pack's program.
UNT picked up a game against LSU-Shreveport and rolled to a 73-35 win.
