The North Texas soccer team on a tear heading into its regular season finale on Saturday.
The Mean Green have won three straight after knocking off UTEP 1-0 last week and moved into third place in the Conference USA standings with 19 points.
Scattered thunderstorms this evening, then partly cloudy and windy. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 47F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Scattered thunderstorms this evening, then partly cloudy and windy. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 47F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: October 24, 2022 @ 8:58 pm
The North Texas soccer team on a tear heading into its regular season finale on Saturday.
The Mean Green have won three straight after knocking off UTEP 1-0 last week and moved into third place in the Conference USA standings with 19 points.
Rice has run away from the rest of the league after winning all eight of its league matches and sits atop the conference standings with 24 points. UAB is in second place with 20 points, one point ahead of UNT.
UNT can finish in second place in the conference standings by knocking off Louisiana Tech in its regular season finale, if Rice either beats or ties UAB.
UNT (10-5-2) has already clinched a berth in the conference tournament.
The Mean Green are hoping to head into the C-USA tournament playing their best soccer and took a step toward that goal with their win at UTEP.
Junior forward Devyn Flannery scored off a pass from Taylor Tufts in the sixth minute. Tufts and Madi Starrett were both credited with assists on the play.
UNT held on the rest of the way for the win.
"This is always a tough place to play for anyone especially dealing with the altitude, heavy wind and trying to play on turf," UNT coach John Hedlund said after the match. "Credit UTEP, they played hard today and never quit.
"We know as a team it wasn't our best game but like I told the team, 'championship teams find a way to win these games on the road' so I'm really proud of all of them coming through today and getting the win."
UNT will host UTEP on Friday when the Mean Green will look to rebound from a tough five-set loss to Louisiana Tech last week.
The Mean Green forced a fifth set when they rallied from a six-point deficit in the fourth set and pulled out a 29-27 win when setter Ceci Harness dumped ball into an open spot for a kill.
Louisiana Tech responded with an 8-2 run in the fifth set and pulled away for a 15-10 win.
UNT (10-13) fell to 4-4 in C-USA play despite a huge match from outside hitter Aryn Johnson. The sophomore finished with a career-high 26 kills to go along with 11 digs.
UTEP (13-9) is in third place in C-USA play at 7-2 and beat UNT in five sets earlier this season.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.