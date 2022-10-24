UNT notebook 10-25

North Texas forward Devyn Flannery scored UNT's only goal in a 1-0 win over UTEP over the weekend that added to the Mean Green's run of success at the end of the regular season.

 UNT sports information

The North Texas soccer team on a tear heading into its regular season finale on Saturday.

The Mean Green have won three straight after knocking off UTEP 1-0 last week and moved into third place in the Conference USA standings with 19 points.

