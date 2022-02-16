North Texas was about to see its season slip away last fall when the Mean Green turned to one of the strengths of their team.
UNT had a handful of quality running backs at its disposal as well as a stout offensive line.
“We’ve taken it upon ourselves,” offensive lineman Jacob Brammer said last season. “We want to be the most physical team on the field at all times. That’s our offensive line and running backs’ mindset.”
That was the case during a stretch run when UNT’s offensive line helped the Mean Green average 283 rushing yards per game during a five-game winning streak to close the regular season.
That run helped UNT rally from a 1-6 start to finish 6-6 in the regular season and earn a spot in the Frisco Football Classic.
UNT was slated to have all five of its starting linemen back. The Mean Green have since lost Brammer to the transfer portal but will have a solid group returning.
Here’s a look at where UNT’s offensive line stands.
Key returnees: Gabe Blair (So., 6-3, 303), Manase Mose (Sr., 6-1, 292), Cole Brown (Jr., 6-4, 292), Daizion Carroll (Jr., 6-2, 319), Kaci Moreka (OL, 6-5, 310), Dane Jackson (Rfr., 6-0, 282), Nick Gallo (So., 6-3, 295), Caden Reeves (Rfr., 6-4, 315), Jett Duncan (So., 6-2, 291), Febechi Nwaiwu (Rfr., 6-3, 310), Daxon Byers (So., 6-5, 307), Kade Bond (Rfr., 6-3, 298)
Key losses: Jacob Brammer (transfer), Teeshaun Turpin (transfer)
Newcomers: Leke Asenuga (New Mexico transfer), Dameon Smallwood, Howard Sampson, Samora Ezekiel
Biggest unanswered question: UNT lost one of its best offensive linemen from last season when Brammer elected to transfer and will also be under the direction of a new coach in Randy Clements.
Clements took over for Mike Bloesch, who will coach quarterbacks next season as he continues in his role as UNT’s offensive coordinator. Clements has a ton of experience at Power Five schools, including Baylor, Ole Miss and Florida State.
Clements won’t have any problem stepping in right away and guiding UNT’s offensive line. What one has to wonder is if the Mean Green will adapt quickly under Clements and how they will fare without Brammer, who was a force at right tackle.
Why 2022 production could be better: UNT did lose one key player in Brammer but brings back the core of a talented line.
Center Manase Mose has been a force for UNT for years and was a second-team All-Conference USA selection last season. Gabe Blair is one of the best young players in the program and was a C-USA All-Freshman Team selection.
If Blair and a few other young players progress and UNT plugs the hole at right tackle, there is a good chance the Mean Green will be better up front. UNT has options at right tackle with backup Kaci Moreka, who joined the team as a highly regarded junior college transfer ahead of last season, and Leke Asenuga, a transfer from New Mexico.
Why 2022 production could be worse: Brammer was one of UNT’s best offensive linemen last season and leaves a pretty big hole at right tackle.
Replacing him won’t be easy. UNT will also be forced to make an adjustment with Clements as its offensive line coach.
Clements is experienced, but there is no guarantee that transition will be a smooth one.
Overall outlook: UNT’s offensive line was one of its strongest units last season and has several of its key players returning.
There is no reason to think the group won’t be a strength again in 2022.
Mose, Blair and Daizion Carroll will form a terrific interior for UNT up front. The Mean Green’s biggest concern will be the tackle spots. UNT will have to hope Cole Brown continues to progress at left tackle and that it can replace Brammer at right tackle.
If UNT can manage that, it will be in good shape in 2022.
Here’s a look back at our annual UNT position preview series:
