It’s not often that one can discern what a new coach’s priorities are before he’s a few months into his tenure.
Will he place a premium on recruiting high school players or emphasize pulling transfers from the portal? Will he be the type of coach who is involved in the community?
We already have a few answers when it comes to North Texas coach Eric Morris, including one that was apparent when he hired his staff that included a beefed up recruiting and player personnel department.
UNT hired a director of player personnel in Josh Kirkland and brought on Justin Owens, a former Texas high school coach, as his director of recruiting.
The investment Morris has made in recruiting has paid off in a steady stream of highly regarded players since.
Will that investment and those players quickly make an impact?
That question comes in at No. 6 on our annual countdown of issues UNT faces in the offseason.
The Mean Green have plenty of great players returning from a team that played in the Conference USA championship game and the Frisco Bowl last season. Cornerback Ridge Texada was a first-team All-CUSA selection and returns, along with a talented group of running backs.
If UNT is to improve on a 7-7 season, though, it’s going to need some of the players it added in the offseason to fill gaping holes left by players who graduated or transferred.
The Mean Green lost starting quarterback Austin Aune when he declared for the NFL draft, big-play wide receiver Jyaire Shorter when he transferred to Auburn and five of its top six tacklers.
UNT didn’t have long to put together its 2023 recruiting class after Morris was hired in the middle of December but still managed to land a host of highly regarded prospects.
Quarterback Chandler Rogers put together an impressive season at Louisiana-Monroe before entering the transfer portal and landing at UNT. Wide receivers Trey Cleveland and Blair Conwright were contributors at Texas Tech and TCU, respectively, and are looking for a fresh start after transferring to UNT.
Defensive backs Jayven Anderson and Taylor Starling were the top players in an impressive class of high school recruits. It can be tough for high school players to contribute right away at the college level, but both have the talent that could make them impact players quickly.
We won’t find out how Anderson and Starling fit into the Mean Green’s plans until the fall, but a few of the transfers UNT signed showed signs of being able to contribute right away during spring practice.
Rogers had to learn a new offense, find chemistry with UNT’s receivers and adjust to being at a new school.
By the end of spring, he was one of three quarterbacks remaining in the race for the starting job along with Jace Ruder and Stone Earle. Cleveland showed the potential to help fill the void left when Shorter transferred.
The Mean Green have continued to beef up their roster since the end of spring and recently added UMass transfer defensive end Viczaril Alobwede and Hutchinson Community College defensive lineman Rodney Green Jr.
The hope is those players will make an immediate impact in what will be one of the more intriguing seasons in recent UNT history.
Morris’ debut campaign with the Mean Green will coincide with their first season in the American Athletic Conference.
The level of competition will be higher in the American, where the Mean Green will face Memphis, Tulsa and Tulane in league play this year. UNT will also take on its longtime rival SMU in a conference game for the first time.
The Mean Green needed to upgrade their talent across the board to compete.
Morris made a significant investment in off-field personnel to reach that goal.
UNT’s chances of playing in a bowl game this season will depend in part on if the players the Mean Green landed after making that investment make an impact this fall.
Here’s our list thus far …
