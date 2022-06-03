The old saying when it comes to college football — or any other sport, for that matter — is nothing can replace experience.
The more times a player or a team faces a challenge, the more likely they are to meet it.
That premise alone is a good reason to be excited about North Texas’ offensive line heading into the 2022 season.
The five players who came out of spring practice projected to start have combined for more than 100 starts between them. Add in the fact that center Manase Mose and guard Gabe Blair have been honored as being among the best linemen in Conference USA and the group has the potential to rank among the best offensive lines in the league.
Can UNT’s offensive line reach its potential?
The question comes in at No. 5 on our annual rundown of the biggest issues UNT faces heading into the offseason.
The Mean Green averaged 283 rushing yards per game during a five-game winning streak to close the regular season. UNT coach Seth Littrell basically put the Mean Green’s season squarely on the shoulders of his offensive linemen after a 1-6 start.
UNT’s line responded to that challenge and helped the Mean Green bounce back to finish 6-6 in the regular season.
“We’ve taken it upon ourselves,” lineman Jacob Brammer said during that run. “We want to be the most physical team on the field at all times. That’s our offensive line’s and running backs’ mindset.”
Brammer was the lone starter on UNT’s offensive front to leave after last season. The Mean Green’s starting right tackle entered the transfer portal and landed at Vanderbilt.
Losing Brammer was a blow, but UNT has several other experienced players back. Center Manase Mose has started a whopping 48 games and elected to return to UNT for the additional season players were granted in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Left tackle Cole Brown has started 23 games, right guard Daizion Carroll 21, and left guard Gabe Blair 11.
Jett Duncan, a sophomore who has appeared in 20 games the last two seasons, came out of spring practice projected to start at right tackle.
Mose was a second-team All-C-USA selection in 2021, when Blair was a member of the All-Freshman Team.
“It’s awesome to have experienced guys,” offensive line coach Randy Clements said during spring practice. “They are mature and our team culture is great. We are competing hard every day and are pushing each other. After it’s over, we are family and are loving up on each other. It’s been awesome to be a part of.”
Clements took over as UNT’s offensive line coach after last season. He’s new to his current role but is familiar with the Mean Green’s players and scheme after serving as a volunteer assistant in the 2021 season.
Clements has previously worked as the offensive line coach at Ole Miss, Florida State and Baylor. He took over for Mike Bloesch, who became UNT’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in an offseason staff shuffle.
UNT’s players have quickly settled in under Clements.
“Clements has helped me improve technically and fundamentally,” Carroll said. “I haven’t been this technically sound. His work on technique is really helping me out.
“He is very specific on what he wants. That has made all of us better players, not just me. That will make us a better offense in the long run.”
UNT’s offensive line paved the way for the Mean Green’s run to the Frisco Football Classic and a 6-7 campaign a year ago.
Expectations are high for UNT’s veteran line to build on that performance heading into the 2022 season.
How the group fares will go a long way toward determining how UNT’s season plays out.
