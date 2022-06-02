North Texas knew it was in for a major rebuild of its wide receiver corps heading into the 2021 season.
The Mean Green lost one of their all-time greats in Jaelon Darden, who ranked second nationally in receiving touchdowns in 2020 with 19. Darden declared for the NFL draft and was just one of several key players UNT lost.
Austin Ogunmakin and Greg White transferred.
Matters only got worse from there. Jyaire Shorer and Tommy Bush lasted just two games before going down with season-ending injuries. Deonte Simpson was kicked off the team due to off-the-field issues after playing in three games.
UNT’s issues at wide receiver were a big reason the Mean Green struggled offensively while seeing their scoring average drop from 34.4 points per game to 27.5. If UNT is going to return to form, it will need to be more explosive and productive at wide receiver this fall.
Can the Mean Green reach that goal?
The question comes in at No. 4 on our annual rundown of issues the Mean Green face heading into the offseason.
UNT coach Seth Littrell pointed to the health of the unit as perhaps the biggest factor in the Mean Green’s hopes to improve offensively.
“When we get everyone back in the fall, we have a chance to be explosive,” Littrell said this spring.
What one has to wonder is if getting everyone back is possible. It looks like a long shot at this point.
Shorter and Bush were both limited in spring practice as they recover from injuries they suffered early last season. Shorter had foot issues, while Bush went down with a leg injury in a loss to SMU in the second week of the season.
UNT is hoping to have both back for its season-opener at UTEP on Aug. 27.
Shorter and Bush are top-end talents and have tremendous size and speed on the outside. Shorter is 6-foot-2 and one of the fastest players on UNT’s roster. Bush is 6-foot-5 and began his career at Georgia, which says a lot about his talent level.
UNT just wasn’t the same offensively without them.
The Mean Green have been waiting on Shorter to post the big year he appears more than capable of producing. He’s just never been able to stay healthy while playing in just five games over the last two years.
Shorter is running out of chances heading into his junior season and his fifth year in the program. Bush is also a fifth-year junior after spending three years at Georgia.
UNT is hoping to see both on the field and healthy for the first time since early last season this fall. The Mean Green will be much better off if they are both healthy after losing another wide receiver with a lot of potential to injury in the spring.
Detraveon Brown tore the ACL in his knee and will be out for most, if not all, of the upcoming season. Brown burst onto the scene last fall when he caught a 58-yard pass from Austin Aune to set up Ethan Mooney’s game-winning field goal that pushed UNT past UTEP.
Brown was just starting to settle in at UNT and looked like he was set to build on a freshman season that saw him catch eight passes for 170 yards and a touchdown when he tore his ACL.
UNT does still have its top wide receiver in Roderic Burns, who led the team in receptions (58), receiving yards (802) and receiving touchdowns (4). Damon Ward and Bryson Jackson are also set to return.
Ward caught 21 passes for 311 yards and two touchdowns, while Jackson added 12 receptions for 176 yards.
The Mean Green knew they needed more help even if Shorter and Bush are able to return to form and brought in Missouri transfer Jay Maclin. The Missouri native quickly settled in and emerged as a potential starter.
“I love it here,” Maclin said this spring. “It feels like home. Everyone is tight here and holds each other accountable.”
Dorian Morris and Caleb Johnson also have a chance to contribute.
Morris is a converted defensive back who showed promise in the spring. Johnson is one of UNT’s top-ranked recruits of the last few years. The former Greenville standout backed out of a commitment to play defensive back at Oklahoma to play receiver at UNT.
Johnson spent last season as a redshirt while adjusting to playing wide receiver on the college level. He could be ready to contribute this fall when UNT will have a host of players with potential or the opportunity to come back from injuries.
What UNT is short on — outside of Burns — are sure bets heading into the 2022 season.
Here’s our list so far:
- No. 2 —
- No. 3 —