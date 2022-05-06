North Texas coach Seth Littrell was introducing his early signing class late last year when he acknowledged the changing nature of recruiting in college football.
Littrell loves recruiting high school players, signing them and developing them over the course of several years.
He landed Mason Fine, a lightly recruited and undersized quarterback from Oklahoma, and turned him into one of the most productive players in college football history.
Littrell would love to find a few more players like Fine but also acknowledged that high schools can’t be UNT’s only avenue to acquire talent at a time the transfer market is exploding.
“In order to get some more experience and maturity, we will take some transfers,” Littrell said. “The biggest thing is trying to find the best players who fit our system and our culture.”
There have been plenty of comings and goings in terms of transfers with UNT’s program over the last few months.
Will the Mean Green come out ahead in the end?
The issue comes in at No. 3 in our annual UNT offseason questions series.
The Mean Green have brought on some impressive transfer additions already. Former Missouri wide receiver Jay Maclin and College of DuPage defensive end Tom Trieb emerged as potential starters during spring practice.
New Mexico transfer offensive lineman Leke Asenuga and Utah State transfer cornerback Zahodri Jackson are in position to claim a spot on the depth chart before UNT opens the season at UTEP on Aug. 27.
UNT has continued to bring in players since the end of spring workouts and recently added Abilene Christian defensive tackle Kadren Johnson and Eastern New Mexico defensive end Mazin Richards.
The Mean Green are expected to continue bringing in players over the next few months. UNT landed a gem about this time a year ago when Georgia transfer wide receiver Tommy Bush committed to continue his career with the Mean Green.
The question is if the players UNT brings in this year will not only offset the losses the Mean Green suffered with players leaving as transfers but also make the program better.
The Mean Green lost a handful of their top players from last season.
Twin defensive ends Grayson and Gabriel Murphy entered the transfer portal shortly after the season and landed at UCLA. Tackle Jacob Brammer left the program and signed with Vanderbilt.
Programs at the Group of Five level depend largely on their ability to find and develop players who are good enough to play at the Power Five level. UNT lost three of them in the Murphy twins and Brammer.
Grayson Murphy led UNT with 8.5 sacks and was an honorable mention All-Conference USA selection. Both of the Murphy brothers finished with 12.5 tackles for loss.
Defensive coordinator Phil Bennett is confident Trieb will help make up for the loss of the Murphy brothers.
“Trieb will be an upgrade,” Bennett said during spring practice. “He is strong and fast. He will be the best defensive end we have had.”
Brammer was a key member of UNT’s offensive line that powered a five-game winning streak to cap the regular season. UNT averaged 283 rushing yards per game during that streak, one that landed the Mean Green in a bowl game of the fifth time in six seasons.
UNT also lost a few players who were expected to provide depth next season when defensive linemen Kalvin Hutchings, Kevin Greene and Trent Ward all entered the transfer portal.
UNT is counting Richards and its other transfers to help fill the void those players left.
Richards is an interesting case. He excelled at the Division II level and is hoping his skills will help him make a similar impact at UNT.
Richards’ ability to make the transition will be a key factor in the Mean Green’s chances to come out ahead when it comes to the players it added and lost in the transfer market.
“The main reason I transferred was I wanted to prove myself at a higher level,” Richards said shortly after he committed to UNT. “It felt right.”