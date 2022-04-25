North Texas made several additions heading into last season who ended up playing key roles in its run to the Frisco Football Classic.
Offensive lineman Gabe Blair was terrific. So were running backs Isaiah Johnson and Ikaika Ragsdale.
When it comes to UNT's biggest addition, though, it's hard to argue that anyone made a bigger impact than defensive coordinator Phil Bennett.
The longtime college coordinator came out of retirement to take over a defense that struggled while allowing 42.8 points per game. The move paid huge dividends for the Mean Green.
UNT cut the number of points it allowed per game to 27.5 points per game and was at its best late in the season. The Mean Green gave up 24 points or less in each game during a five-game winning streak to cap the regular season.
Can UNT keep it up or get even better?
The issue comes in at No. 2 in our annual rundown of questions UNT faces heading into the offseason.
Bennett felt good about UNT's chances to improve after seeing what he has to work with in spring practice.
"It’s light years with two things, knowledge and familiarity with each other," Bennett said of the differences between his first spring at UNT and this year. "They know what to expect. I know what to expect. We know each other. It’s like knowing your wife in year two. You know, the good, the bad and the ugly."
There is plenty to like about the players UNT has returning.
Linebacker KD Davis was a first-team All-Conference USA selection last season after he finished with 121 tackles. Nose tackle Roderick Brown looks like a star in the making.
UNT also added a couple of highly regarded transfers, a group led by defensive end Tom Trieb. The JUCO All-American was impressive throughout spring drills and emerged as a starter heading into the offseason.
The Mean Green's hope is the combination of returning standouts and incoming talent can help UNT offset the loss of several key players.
Nose tackle Dion Novil was a second-team All-C-USA selection and anchored UNT's defensive front that was largely wiped out after last season.
Defensive tackle Caleb Colvin and backup defensive end Kam Hill were also seniors. Starting defensive ends Grayson Murphy and Gabriel Murphy both elected to transfer after the season and landed at UCLA.
That is a lot of talent to replace. The Murphy twins combined for 25 tackles for loss and 16 sacks. Novil commanded double teams all season and still posted 50 tackles.
UNT will turn to a host of unproven players to fill the void those impact players left. Redshirt freshman Sifa Leota is in position to start at the devil spot, where Carson Kropp is also expected to see time.
"We have come together a lot as a unit," Kropp said. "There is a lot of cohesiveness there. Everyone is playing together more than we did last fall."
UNT came together far better than anyone could have anticipated last season, when the Mean Green made dramatic strides under Bennett.
UNT is hoping that growth will continue this fall without a few of the players who sparked that progress.
