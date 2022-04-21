North Texas has finished off spring practice and is headed into its offseason conditioning program aiming to build on a 6-7 season that culminated with a loss to Miami (Ohio) in the Frisco Football Classic.
UNT made a lot of headway over the course of the spring, when several players showed that they have the ability to make an impact this fall.
Missouri transfer wide receiver Jay Maclin, tight end Var’Keyes Gumms and defensive end Tom Trieb were among the breakout players of the offseason thus far.
Those players’ growth helped put UNT in a much better position as it prepares for its 2022 opener on Aug. 27 at UTEP, but there are certainly issues the Mean Green still must address.
We’ll look at some of them in our annual UNT offseason questions series over the next few weeks.
First up is arguably the biggest question of them all for the Mean Green — Does quarterback Austin Aune improve?
Aune has enjoyed one of the more unusual careers in sports for a Denton-area athlete in recent memory. He starred for Argyle, played six years in the minors for the New York Yankees and has been in and out of the Mean Green’s lineup for the last two years.
Some of Aune’s finest moments came last year when he threw for 1,991 yards and nine touchdowns while starting nine games.
UNT never would have made it to the Frisco Football Classic if it hadn’t been for Aune managing its offense well during a five-game winning streak to cap the regular season.
UNT relied on its running game during that run, but Aune made a host of key plays along the way. He hit Detraveon Brown for 58 yards in the closing seconds of a game against UTEP to set up Ethan Mooney’s game-winning field goal.
Aune also threw for at least 215 yards in three straight games during the winning streak and provided critical leadership down the stretch.
Aune, who will turn 29 this fall, decided to return for one final season with the Mean Green just before the beginning of spring practice.
The Mean Green tried to upgrade the position in the offseason and provide Aune some competition when they brought in transfers JD Head and Stone Earle.
Both had their shot to knock Aune out of the starting lineup as did Jace Ruder, who started the first four games of last season before Aune took over.
None came close to reaching that goal.
“Until someone takes it, it’s Austin’s job,” Littrell said after the conclusion of UNT’s spring showcase, when he made it clear Aune enters the offseason as the Mean Green’s starter.
Aune felt good about where he stood following spring drills.
“Spring practice was big for me,” Aune said. “I stayed to play football. I still have a fire for it and love the game. I’m happy I came back and finished the spring strong to give myself momentum heading into the fall.”
Aune vowed to work to improve. UNT will have to hope he takes another significant step over the next few months.
The Mean Green have a host of top running backs returning, including Ayo Adeyi and Ikaika Ragsdale. UNT should also be much better at wide receiver if Tommy Bush and Jyraire Shorter make it back from injuries that cut their 2021 seasons short.
UNT’s defense also appears poised to continue its rise under coordinator Phil Bennett.
The quarterback spot is UNT’s biggest wildcard heading into the season.
The Mean Green know what have in Aune. UNT has to hope it can capitalize on his skills and help him continue his rise that began last season.
Aune is late in his football life to make a significant jump, but it’s reasonable to think he can improve, especially if he has more to work with a wide receiver.
Aune won’t have a traditional quarterbacks coach to guide him after Littrell gave offensive coordinator Mike Bloesch the responsibility of coaching quarterbacks in the offseason.
Bloesch is a career offensive line coach and takes the place of quarterbacks coach Blake Joseph, who was fired late last season. Longtime graduate assistant and former UNT quarterback Quinn Shanbour’s role will be all the more important now.
Can that duo get more out of Aune?
The course of UNT’s season will hinge in part on the answer to that question.