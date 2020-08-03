North Texas is now just four days away from opening camp.
The Mean Green will hit the field Friday for the first official workout of fall practice.
What happens after that is still very much in question due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
UNT is slated to open the season at home against Houston Baptist on Sept. 5. That’s when the schedule takes a dramatic turn for the Mean Green.
UNT was slated to face Texas A&M on Sept. 12 before the SEC canceled nonconference play, leaving a big hole in the Mean Green’s slate. As things stand now, UNT will have 13 days off before a challenging pair of games against SMU at home and then Houston on the road.
The Mean Green will then turn around and open Conference USA play with home games against Southern Miss and Charlotte, a pair of teams that played in bowls last season.
That series is far from conventional and not particularly advantageous for a team coming off a 4-8 season without one of the greatest players in program history in Mason Fine. UNT’s starting quarterback graduated after last season.
The question of how UNT handles those challenges comes in at No. 6 in our ongoing rundown of issues the school’s athletics program is facing this offseason.
UNT coach Seth Littrell has emphasized rolling with the punches in what has been a time of change that includes the addition of five new assistant coaches.
“It’s obviously challenging for us, but it has been challenging for everyone, and not just with football, for people in the country,” Littrell said earlier this summer of the pandemic. “Everyone has different challenges. Everyone, especially those in leadership roles, has to stay positive. We will be fine.”
Dealing with the unusual nature of the offseason and what UNT will face in the opening weeks of the 2020 campaign is all the more complicated considering UNT didn’t get a single workout in before spring practice was called off.
Spring was when the battle to take over for Fine was supposed to heat up between a field of contenders for the job headed by Austin Aune and Jason Bean. It was also when UNT’s offensive line, which lost four key players to graduation, was supposed to get a chance to build some chemistry.
After spring was lost to the pandemic, the hope was that UNT would have time to find its form in fall practice and then get up to speed during a tough early part of the season before Conference USA play began.
UNT was going to have a tough time playing Texas A&M, SMU and Houston in a row. The upside was that those games could have prepared the Mean Green for league play.
Unless UNT replaces its game against Texas A&M, it will now have one game against a team that competes on the Football Championship Subdivision level in Houston Baptist and then essentially go back to preseason camp mode for two weeks.
It’s far from a conventional offseason and early schedule for UNT. How they handle it will go a long way toward determining how the Mean Green will fare in 2020.
EDITOR’S NOTE: North Texas saw the 2019-20 sports season come to an unexpected end due to the spread of COVID-19 and is turning its attention to the upcoming school year. The Denton Record-Chronicle is looking at questions the program faces as college sports resume.