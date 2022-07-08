There might not have been a stronger unit with a more intriguing mix of talent on North Texas’ roster last season than its defensive front.
Dion Novil was a force for years and finished his five-year run with the Mean Green by earning second-team All-Conference USA honors. Fellow defensive tackle Caleb Colvin was a productive veteran, while defensive ends Gabriel and Grayson Murphy made a host of big plays while also committing a few critical penalties.
Abilene Christian transfer defensive end Kameron Hill also contributed.
UNT lost them all after last season to graduation and transfer, leaving a glaring hole in the Mean Green’s defense.
Can UNT rebuild up front? The question comes in at No. 6 in our annual offseason rundown of issues the Mean Green face.
UNT certainly has a lot of production to replace. Those five players combined for 176 tackles, 39.5 tackles for loss and 25.5 sacks last season.
UNT defensive coordinator Phil Bennett was confident the Mean Green could rebuild near the end of spring practice largely because of a few key players they added as well as the growth of several young linemen.
Defensive end Tom Trieb was arguably the breakout performer of the spring after he transferred in from College of DuPage.
“Trieb will be an upgrade,” Bennett said. “He’s strong and is fast. He will be the best defensive end we have had. He is in the top five or six players on the whole team in the 20-yard dash.”
UNT is hoping Trieb’s talent will help fill the void left by the Murphy twins, who were among the hottest commodities on the transfer market before they landed at UCLA.
The Murphy brothers combined for 25 tackles for loss and 16 sacks last season.
“We’re trying to get better and more consistent at defensive end,” Bennett said. “We were all flash. We didn’t have consistency every play. We had some good plays, but too much flash. We had to get better.”
Trieb is just one of several players UNT is counting on to contribute in a larger way this fall.
Backup tackles Roderick Brown and Enoch Jackson will take on a larger role after flashing their potential last season.
Bennett also said Kortlin Rausaw, Dayton LeBlanc, Chris Wright and Ta’Shoyn Johnson showed signs of promise over the course of spring. UNT also has high expectations for freshman defensive end Cam Robertson.
“Spring has been going well,” Brown said. “The defensive line as a group is coming together.
“I love Tom and how explosive and quick he is. He can dunk and is impressive.”
UNT is counting on Trieb to lead what will be a largely reconstituted defensive front this fall. The six returning defensive linemen Bennett mentioned as players the Mean Green will count in 2022 combined for 47 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.
They have a lot of work to do if they hope to match the production of the five linemen who left the program after last season.
How the group comes together will be a key factor in UNT’s prospects this season.