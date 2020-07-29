No one expected much from Tre Siggers heading into his sophomore season at North Texas last fall.
Siggers bounced from offense to defense and back without finding a major role. That changed in 2019, when he emerged as one of the top running backs in Conference USA.
The story is one that comes up every year for college football teams across the country. The question for UNT as it prepares for the upcoming season is if there is another player in the pipeline who will follow in Siggers’ footsteps and become a team-altering addition.
The issue comes in at No. 5 on our ongoing rundown of questions UNT is facing in the wake of the shutdown in college athletics due to the spread of COVID-19.
UNT would normally have a much better idea at this point of the year which of its young players have a chance to contribute in a significant way this fall. That changed somewhat when the pandemic forced the program to cancel spring practice.
A host of UNT players would have had a chance to show what they could do during 15 spring workouts, especially after so many of the Mean Green’s key players graduated after last season.
UNT is looking for a new quarterback, lost nearly its entire offensive line and several of its top defensive players after last season.
By far the biggest hole UNT has to fill in its lineup is at quarterback following the departure of Mason Fine, one of the best players in program history.
Jason Bean and Austin Aune are expected to compete for the starting job, but they are not the only talented players UNT has at the position. Kason Martin and Will Kuehne will also have a chance to show what they can do once fall practice opens.
Those quarterbacks are among a host of talented players UNT has brought on over the last couple of years when the program has improved its efforts in recruiting.
A handful of the rest of those players also have the potential to make an impact. Cornerback DeShawn Gaddie is among the top players UNT has signed in the last few years.
Is this the season Gaddie breaks out and becomes an impact player after playing a bit role as a freshman last fall?
UNT brought on Davontae McCrae, a former North Carolina State defensive end who spent last season at East Mississippi Community College, as part of its 2020 recruiting class. He’s another player who will have a chance to make an immediate impact after UNT lost two key defensive ends to graduation.
The Mean Green will also need several players along its offensive line to emerge after losing four starters to graduation. Junior college transfers Teeshaun Turpin and Anterrious Gray could have a chance to grab a spot in the starting lineup.
High school offensive linemen usually need at least a year to adjust to playing at the college level. Lubbock Coronado product Erik Williams could be the exception.
Williams was among the most highly recruited players in UNT’s 2020 recruiting class. He might have a chance to emerge as a breakout player at tackle this fall.
UNT will have a few players who emerge as contributors after joining the team in the offseason or playing bit roles previously.
The question is who they will be and if those players make a big enough impact to help the Mean Green bounce back from a 4-8 season last fall when Siggers came out of nowhere to rush for 853 yards and six touchdowns.