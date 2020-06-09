EDITOR’S NOTE: North Texas saw the 2019-20 sports season come to an unexpected end due to the spread of COVID-19 and is now turning its attention to the upcoming school year. Over the next few weeks, the Denton Record-Chronicle will look at questions the program faces as college sports resume.
There were plenty of big stories to come out of the 2019-20 school year for the North Texas athletic department.
Unfortunately for the Mean Green, the biggest felt incomplete.
UNT cut down the nets at the Super Pit and danced in confetti that fell from the rafters after beating Western Kentucky to capture the Conference USA regular season men’s basketball championship.
That night was supposed to be a prelude to what promised to be an exciting postseason.
The Mean Green were the No. 1 seed and the favorite to win the C-USA tournament as well as earn an NCAA tournament bid. At the very least, UNT was guaranteed a berth in the NIT as a regular season conference champion.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced C-USA to cancel the conference tournament after the first round. The NCAA tournament and NIT were called off as well.
The question for UNT now is if it can rebound from that disappointment and break through for the program’s first NCAA tournament appearance since 2010 this winter.
“We’re going to use this as motivation to work hard and do bigger and better things next year,” UNT point guard Javion Hamlet said shortly after the season.
Hamlet was named the C-USA Player of the Year after averaging 14.6 points and 4.7 assists per game and is just one of several key players returning. Fellow starters Zachary Simmons and James Reese will also be back.
UNT also added a recruiting class of five players rated as the best in C-USA by Rivals.com.
UNT is hoping that mix will help cover for the loss of starters Deng Geu and Umoja Gibson.
Geu graduated after a productive season at UNT as a graduate transfer, while Gibson transferred to Oklahoma. Both are significant losses. Gibson averaged 14.5 points per game and was a second-team All-C-USA pick. Geu started all 31 games for the Mean Green, who finished 20-11 overall and 14-4 in C-USA.
UNT will have to rebuild the chemistry that was critical to its success last season and deal with the other top teams in C-USA without a handful of its key players from last season. Louisiana Tech and Western Kentucky finished a game back of UNT in league play at 13-5 and are among the teams that are expected to challenge for the conference title this year.
DJ Draper, one of the key seniors on last season’s team, expects UNT to be up to the challenge after a tough end to the year.
“If this does anything,” Draper said, “it will make our guys crazy hungry for next year.”