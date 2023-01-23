Austin Aune cited a host of reasons he came back for one final season at North Texas, including the biggest of them all.
The former Argyle standout wanted to see what he could accomplish if he opened the season as the Mean Green’s starting quarterback for the first time.
It turned out, quite a bit.
Aune set a single-season program record with 33 touchdown passes, threw for 3,547 yards, earned honorable mention All-Conference USA honors and helped lead UNT to the Frisco Bowl before departing stage left when he declared for the NFL draft.
Aune left a giant hole in UNT’s lineup in the process.
How the Mean Green fill that void heading into Eric Morris’ debut season as UNT’s coach comes in at No. 2 on our annual rundown of questions the program faces.
Replacing a solid starting quarterback is never easy for a college program.
It’s been a herculean task for UNT historically.
The Mean Green struggled mightily after Derek Thompson graduated following UNT’s win over UNLV in the Heart of Dallas Bowl at the end of the 2013 season.
UNT ran out Andrew McNulty, Josh Greer, Dajon Williams and DeMarcus Smith before finally hitting on program legend Mason Fine.
The Mean Green were right back in the same spot after Fine graduated following the 2019 season. Aune and Jason Bean split time in 2020. Jace Ruder began the 2021 season as UNT’s starter before Aune regained the job and hit his stride this past season.
The hope is UNT can have a smoother transition this time around.
Whether or not those hopes come to fruition will depend on how what promises to be an interesting offseason battle plays out.
UNT had a host of transfer quarterbacks on its roster last season with eligibility remaining.
Stone Earle (Abilene Christian) found a role as a wildcat quarterback. Grant Gunnell (Memphis) was listed as Aune’s backup, while Ruder (North Carolina) and JD Head (Louisiana Tech) were also still on the roster.
None of those players saw significant action. Gunnell threw for 75 yards in two games, while Earle threw for 45 in four.
One of the first recruits Morris landed is former Louisiana-Monroe quarterback Chandler Rogers. The Mansfield Lake Ridge product is the odds-on favorite to take over for Aune at this point.
The 6-foot, 194-pound junior threw for 2,403 yards and 15 touchdowns for ULM last season, when he also rushed for 353 yards and five touchdowns.
Rogers was one of the top quarterbacks on the transfer market. He visited Cal and also had a scholarship offer from Indiana.
As a Morris recruit, it stands to reason that Rogers will be given every opportunity to win the starting job heading into UNT’s first season in the American Athletic Conference.
Can he hold off the rest of the quarterbacks on UNT’s roster?
And that’s just the first question when it comes to the Mean Green’s quarterback situation. UNT will still have to determine who its backup will be and how many scholarship quarterbacks it will carry on the roster in 2023.
How the race for the starting job plays out is one of UNT’s biggest questions heading into the offseason.
Here’s our list so far:
