UNT questions No. 2

Louisiana-Monroe quarterback Chandler Rogers, left, celebrates after scoring a touchdown during his time with the Warhawks. Rogers has transferred to North Texas and will be part of a battle for the starting job this offseason.

 Ty Hundley/ULM Football Creative

Austin Aune cited a host of reasons he came back for one final season at North Texas, including the biggest of them all.

The former Argyle standout wanted to see what he could accomplish if he opened the season as the Mean Green’s starting quarterback for the first time.

Grant Gunnell

Grant Gunnell

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you