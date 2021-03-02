North Texas had about as stable of a quarterback situation as one can imagine for three years, a span that wrapped up after the 2019 season.
Stability comes with the territory when a team rolls out one of the best players in program history on a weekly basis. Mason Fine was that good.
The Oklahoma native’s departure left a glaring hole in UNT’s lineup that wasn’t easy for the Mean Green to fill last season.
UNT played both Austin Aune and Jason Bean, never really settled on a starter and wound up 4-6.
The question of where UNT turns at quarterback remains an issue for the Mean Green. The dilemma comes in at No. 5 on our annual rundown of issues UNT faces heading into the 2021 season.
Aune and Bean both did some good things last season. Aune threw for 1,650 yards and 13 touchdowns with just four interceptions. Bean added 1,131 yards and 14 touchdowns with five interceptions and provided a threat in the running game while rushing for 346 yards.
The assumption at the end of the season was that both would return and battle it out for the starting job again, along with Bryce Drummond, an early high school enrollee.
The nature of the race has changed since then.
Bean entered the NCAA transfer portal and left the program. UNT also landed North Carolina graduate transfer Jace Ruder.
Ruder was a four-star quarterback coming out of high school. He ran into injury issues with the Tar Heels and is looking to start over with the Mean Green.
Those comings and goings set up what will be one of the more interesting offseason quarterback battles in recent UNT history.
There is little doubt heading into spring practice that the starting job is Aune’s to lose, at least until Ruder arrives. The Kansas native won’t graduate from North Carolina until the end of the school year. He will join the Mean Green shortly after.
Aune spent six seasons playing in the Yankees minor league system and began to regain the form that made him a top quarterback prospect coming out of high school last season.
He should continue to improve. Drummond will provide competition but is making a big jump from high school.
The race will become far more interesting when Ruder arrives.
The question will be if Ruder can finally capitalize on his potential at UNT. The program has landed a host of high-profile transfers over the years. Some have gone on to be significant contributors. Others never lived up to expectations.
One of the biggest questions UNT faces heading into the offseason is which category Ruder will fall into and whether he can unseat Aune heading into the 2021 campaign.
