Players switching positions is a bit unusual in college football. Moving from offense to defense isn't common either.
North Texas freshman Loronzo Thompson did both, all in the course of his first few months with the Mean Green last fall.
UNT recruited Thompson as a wide receiver and started him out there before realizing it needed help at cornerback. The former Friendswood Clear Brook standout moved to defense and rose to the top of the depth chart late in the regular season.
UNT moved him back to wide receiver for the Myrtle Beach Bowl after Jaelon Darden, its top offensive threat, declared for the NFL draft.
Thompson was effective wherever he played last year. All that moving around made one wonder just how good he could be if UNT picked a spot for the 6-foot speedster and left him there.
That should be the case in the 2021 season, which is why Thompson comes in at No. 2 on our list of breakout candidates for the Mean Green.
Thompson said late in the season that he anticipated remaining at cornerback after starting UNT's final two regular season games on defense in 2020. He finished with 12 of his 14 tackles in the three games leading up to the Myrtle Beach Bowl.
Thompson caught five passes for 44 yards and two touchdowns in UNT's loss to Appalachian State in the bowl game.
The bottom line is that Thompson has been effective wherever he played last season.
He'll start off in a much better place in 2021 after gaining experience last season on both sides of the ball.
Thompson ended last season in position to start at cornerback for UNT this fall. Those plans could change. They have more than once for Thompson.
That hasn't mattered for one of UNT's top young players.
He's been effective wherever the Mean Green have elected to play him.