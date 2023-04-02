Ross Hodge net
Buy Now

North Texas named Ross Hodge its new men's basketball coach on Sunday. The longtime assistant coach will replace Grant McCasland, who took over at Texas Tech this week.

 UNT sports information

North Texas named Ross Hodge its men's basketball coach on Sunday, elevating the longtime assistant coach to guide its program.

Ross Hodge mug

Ross Hodge

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags