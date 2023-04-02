North Texas named Ross Hodge its men's basketball coach on Sunday, elevating the longtime assistant coach to guide its program.
The move had been expected ever since Grant McCasland left UNT to take over at Texas Tech shortly after guiding the Mean Green to the National Invitation Tournament title on Thursday night.
"I would like to thank President Neal Smatresk and Director of Athletics Jared Mosley for the opportunity to be the next head coach at the University of North Texas,” Hodge said in a statement. “For the past six years, we have poured our hearts into building a championship level program that this university and community can be proud of.
"I’m forever grateful to all the players and staff, past and present, who have helped us get here. We look forward to building on that amazing success and competing for more championships.”
Hodge came to UNT with McCasland from Arkansas State and helped him build the program into a consistent winner that won Conference USA titles in three straight years.
That run ended this year before UNT rebounded to win the NIT.
UNT elected to promote Hodge in the hope that he could extend the Mean Green's run of success under McCasland, a close friend who often described Hodge as more of a co-coach rather than an assistant.
Hodge served as the head coach at Paris Junior College and Midland College early in his career and spent more than a decade as an assistant coach at Southern Miss, Colorado State, Arkansas State and UNT. He has a 124-44 record as a head coach.
Hodge will guide UNT through the transition from Conference USA to the American Athletic Conference this summer.
“Ross has been an integral part of the culture and identity of this team the past six years and has earned the opportunity to lead us into the American Athletic Conference," UNT athletic director Jared Mosley said. "His experience as a head coach who won more than 85 percent of his games over five seasons, his ability to attract high-level talent, and his track record of building a championship culture will serve our program well moving forward."
McCasland put Hodge in charge of coaching UNT on the defensive end of the floor early in his tenure with the Mean Green. Hodge visited the coaching staff at Texas Tech to implement the system it ran under Mark Adams, who stepped down last month.
Hodge quickly built UNT into one of the elite defensive teams in college basketball. The Mean Green lead the nation in scoring defense with an average of 55.8 points allowed per game.
UNT also led the country in scoring defense last year.
The Texas Association of Basketball Coaches named Hodge its Division I Assistant Coach of the Year.
The success UNT enjoyed with Hodge playing a key role made matter it a matter of time before Hodge would receive an opportunity to become a head coach at the Division I level.
Hodge will now have that opportunity at UNT, where he will look to replicate the success he had as a junior college coach. He spent five seasons at Paris and Midland, where he compiled a 144-24 record.
Hodge's junior college teams won three regular season conference titles in his five seasons.
Hodge has a similar background to McCasland, who also rose through the ranks of junior college coaches.
The Dallas native was a two-year starter at Paris Junior College and finished his career at Texas A&M-Commerce.
Hodge will now turn his attention to building a staff and UNT's roster.
The Mean Green will lose a few key players to graduation, including point guard Kai Huntsberrry and fellow starting guard Tyree Eady.
Senior guard Tylor Perry was named Conference USA's Player of the Year after guiding UNT to the conference tournament title. He has one season of eligibility remaining and said he will determine his future after the season.
Hodge will get a late start when it comes to building a staff and a recruiting class due to the run UNT made in the NIT. McCasland could end up taking a few members of his UNT staff with him to Texas Tech.
McCasland leaves big shoes to fill at UNT due to the success the Mean Green enjoyed during his tenure. UNT posted the first NCAA tournament win in program history in the 2021 when it beat Purdue and added to a remarkable run in his six seasons by winning the NIT this year.
Outside of McCasland, no one had more to do with UNT's success in that span than Hodge, who will now have a chance to build on it.
