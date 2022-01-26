North Texas offensive lineman Jacob Brammer entered the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday, setting the stage for the Mean Green to head into the 2022 campaign without one of the anchors of their offensive line.
Brammer announced his decision on his Twitter account.
Brammer thanked God, UNT coach Seth Littrell, a host of his current and former assistants, as well as teammates before announcing his intentions.
“After long talks and prayers with my family and friends, I am entering my name into the transfer portal,” Brammer wrote.
Backup offensive lineman Chris Cassidy also entered the portal on Wednesday. Cassidy started two games in 2020 but did not play last season.
Brammer, a former Richmond Foster standout, has started 36 games in his career. He had become a steady force for UNT at right tackle, where he started in each of the last three seasons.
Brammer was an honorable mention All-Conference USA selection in 2021 and helped lead UNT to a berth in the Frisco Football Classic. He has one season of eligibility remaining.
UNT leaned on Brammer and the rest of its offensive line late in the year while winning five straight games to cap the regular season. That run helped the Mean Green recover from a 1-6 start to earn a bowl berth.
The Mean Green averaged 283 rushing yards per game during their winning streak.
“We’ve taken it upon ourselves,” Brammer said during that run. “We want to be the most physical team on the field at all times. That’s our offensive line and running backs’ mindset.”
UNT struggled to get its running game rolling against Miami (Ohio) in the Frisco Football Classic and fell 27-14. The Mean Green finished with just 89 rushing yards against the RedHawks.
UNT was expected to have its entire starting offensive line back next fall. Center Manase Mose announced shortly after the season that he intends to return for another season with the Mean Green.
Kaci Moreka, a transfer from Trinity Valley Community College, served as Brammer’s backup last season.
