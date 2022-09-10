North Texas left Apogee Stadium one week ago knowing it had some work to do offensively after managing just a single touchdown in a blowout loss to SMU.

Quarterback Austin Aune and the Mean Green’s deep stable of running backs have UNT feeling a whole lot better about where they stand following a 59-27 win over Texas Southern on Saturday night at Apogee Stadium.

