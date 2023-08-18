UNT observation deck 8-19
Buy Now

North Texas lightened the mood in fall practice on Friday by throwing to its offensive linemen.

 UNT sports information

North Texas held its final practice before a critical scrimmage Saturday night on Friday morning. Here are a few notes and observations from today’s observation deck. 

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and bvito@dentonrc.com.

0
0
0
0
0