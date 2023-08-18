North Texas held its final practice before a critical scrimmage Saturday night on Friday morning. Here are a few notes and observations from today’s observation deck.
-- A lot has been made of UNT working out inside the Lovelace & McNatt Families Practice Facility as the Mean Green prepare for their opener against Cal.
It’s going to be hot, really hot, when UNT kicks off its game against the Golden Bears at 3 p.m. on Sept. 2. The Mean Green are balancing getting used to the heat and keeping its players healthy.
UNT went outside on Thursday and baked in the sun.
“We had our toughest practice of fall camp yesterday,” UNT coach Eric Morris said. “We were outside the whole time. Everyone knows the heat is getting crazy around here, but our kids pushed through it well. We went 24 periods, which is over two and a half hours.”
-- UNT’s players will begin classes Monday, which changes the dynamics of practice heading into the season. The Mean Green will have to schedule meetings and workouts around their players’ classes.
UNT will prepare by going through a mock game week beginning Monday.
-- UNT will work out under the lights tomorrow night.
“That’s important to get adjusted to it,” Morris said. “We have a couple of night games this season.”
-- One of the staples of fall camp is having linemen work in drills for wide receivers, running backs or kick returners to lighten the mood.
UNT has had linemen catch punts and kickoffs in previous years, which is always fun.
Morris had his big guys running pass routes today.
“In the past we have found guys who can catch and have thrown some trick plays in there,” Morris said. “It also breaks up the monotony of camp. It’s more fun than anything.”
Senior tackle Kaci Moreka was among the players who enjoyed the chance to have a few passes thrown his way.
“I caught one and had the fade ball in my hands but dropped it,” Moreka said. “It was fun and took away some of the seriousness of practice.”
Briefly …
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian League had a scout in today. … Febechi Nwaiwu continues to work at tackle. … UNT continues to throw to its tight ends. Xzavior Kautai caught a nice ball down the sideline.
