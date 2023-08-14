North Texas returned to practice for the first time since its Saturday scrimmage on Monday morning.
As one might expect, the big news of the day was an update on UNT’s quarterback race that has lingered throughout the offseason.
We covered what coach Eric Morris had to say earlier today.
Here are a few other tidbits and notes to come out of today’s workout in our observation deck:
— One of the big concerns for UNT heading into its season opener against Cal on Sept. 2 is its linebackers.
The group was expected to be the Mean Green’s strength this fall. That was before Larry Nixon III transferred to Auburn and Kevin Wood went down with an injury.
Morris has maintained that Wood will have a chance to return in time for the Mean Green’s season opener.
UNT’s lineup will look a whole lot better if he does. Jordan Brown is a veteran and finished with 34 tackles last season.
If Wood doesn’t make it back in time, UNT could be looking at rolling out Brown and a combination of career backup Carson Kropp, redshirt freshman Ethan Wesloski, converted defensive end Sifa Leota and Jaylen Smith, a career special teams player who is listed at 214 pounds.
Cal’s edge in its matchup with UNT is going to be an offensive line anchored by Texas A&M transfer Matthew Wykoff and Barrett Miller, who started 30 games at Stanford.
Former UNT offensive coordinator Mike Bloesch is Cal’s running game coordinator and knows the Mean Green inside and out.
There’s no way the Bears don’t look at UNT lining up in a 3-3-5 and not turn to their running game, which will put a whole lot of pressure on the Mean Green’s linebackers.
How that group comes together will be a storyline to watch.
— UNT has most of its spots nailed down on its offensive line with tackle Kaci Moreka and guards Gabe Blair and Jett Duncan. There isn’t a question as to if Febechi Nwaiwu will start. It’s a matter of where he’ll start.
Morris said UNT is expecting him to play tackle.
The one spot that is still up for grabs is at center, where Daizion Carroll is trying to hold off Arkansas State transfer Ethan Miner.
Miner started at center at ASU before transferring to UNT and is seeing some time with the first-team offense.
— For UNT’s defense to be effective, it’s going to have need its safeties to make an impact.
Having three safeties on the field should make UNT’s pass defense better, but it will also put pressure on those players to be good tacklers.
The center safety — the Star in UNT’s system — is particularly important. UNT is still working through who will play that spot.
Nick Nakwaasah has spent time at the position. Phil Hill, Patrick Smith, Bryce Linder and freshman Jayven Anderson will figure in at safety.
Morris credited Hill with being a great tackler in space and said Linder had a terrific spring.
Anderson was one of UNT’s top-rated recruits and could be the long-term answer at the spot once he adjusts to the college game.
“Anderson is a guy we are trying to develop there in a hurry,” Morris said. “He has the body type and physical attributes that we like at that position.”
What UNT’s safety lineup will look like will be determined in the next few days.
Get more coverage with the weekly Mean Green Spotlight newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.